Taranaki feels brunt of warm humid front bringing thunderstorms, possible tornados

The NZ Surf series went ahead despite the weather warnings in Taranaki

Heavy thunderstorms with the possibility of small tornadoes was forecast for Taranaki on Sunday.

After an early morning deluge of heavy rain, thunder and lightening in the region, the rain has eased off around New Plymouth, with overcast skies.

The Met Service is forecasting rainfall between 110mm-150mm around Mt Taranaki, with intensive peaks of 20mm-30mm an hour, with thunderstorms during the day.

There were no reports of weather related damage in the region overnight.

Trampers in the Egmont National Park should be aware of streams and rivers rising rapidly, and motorists aware of possible surface flooding and slips, making driving conditions hazardous.

The current weather in Taranaki and other western and central parts of the North Island is being caused by a very humid air mass over the North Island which is expected to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to many parts before an embedded front moves over later in the day, the Met Service said.

There is a risk that some of these thunderstorms may be severe with downpours of 25mm-40mm an hour, and large hail of more than 20 mm in diameter and small tornadoes possible, it said.

The risks are most likely about the central and western North Island areas Sunday afternoon and evening.

Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taranaki, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Taihape and northern Wanganui will be most affected.

The active front embedded within a very humid northwest flow was slow moving over central New Zealand on Sunday.

The combination of heating and a very humid air mass is expected to create conditions favourable to afternoon and evening thunderstorms across large parts of inland North Island, followed by the front moving over Sunday evening.

There is a high risk of thunderstorms from Northland to Taranaki, the central North Island high country, Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty.