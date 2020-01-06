Dairy and humans to blame as many NZ swimming spots go to rot

Some popular swimming spots around New Zealand have been reduced to wastelands with faecal bacteria, toxic algae and rubbish populating them instead of people.

The state of New Zealand's waters is tarnishing the "100% Pure New Zealand" brand and making the Kiwi ritual of summer swimming at the local river a thing of the past - and it seems we are all to blame.

An in-depth study by Stuff - 'Where we used to swim' - looks at how a few of our favourite recreational water bodies have been fouled up and what's being done to fix them.

While the finger is often pointed at the dairy industry, it's an increase in human activity all round that's putting pressure on water quality, according to New Zealand's foremost experts.

Dr Neale Hudson of NIWA says we first have to understand what makes water unsafe, unsuitable or undesirable for swimming, and what is contributing to these factors.

Whether it's high nitrogen levels promoting algal growth, faecal bacteria from farm runoff and urban sewerage contamination, or just too many swimmers descending on a water hole, it's people doing people things that is the problem.

Hudson says with more people, more animals, and more agricultural activity, there is just more intensive pressure on water quality than there was 40 years ago.

"Everyone wants to say that it's the dairy industry or it's this or that. There is an undeniable fact that the more people you have the more pressure you put on your resources generally.

"So it comes down to those land-use activities - be it rural or urban - so you can reduce the inputs of those nutrients, particulate contaminants and microbial contaminants into waterways."

PIERS FULLER/STUFF Toxic algae is a persistent problem in the Waipoua River which runs through Masterton.

Hudson says though we tend to think of nasties such as faecal bacteria and toxic algae as being the main culprits in spoiling people's water fun, turbidity, rubbish and unwanted plant growth can also make swimming less than appealing.

"People have identified that litter and amenity is an important contributor to the desirability of a place for recreation."

Looking at examples nationally we see that agriculture, urban infrastructure and recreational activity are having the biggest impact on water quality.

The Selwyn River in Canterbury is a classic example of how upstream diary intensification has pushed nutrient and E coli levels through the roof and also reduced water flows.

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAX NZ The Selwyn River near the Selwyn Huts, shows an unhealthy shade of green.

DairyNZ environment leader and chairman Tracy Brown said dairy farms in Canterbury had farm environment plans that were certified by the regional council.

"A key focus is the protection of on-farm waterways from sediment, nutrients, and harmful bacteria, as well as the efficient use of water, including good management of irrigation, and enhanced Mahinga Kai values."

For places like Pandora Pond in Napier, the causes of its high E.coli levels are not so clear cut.

CLINTON LLEWELLYN/STUFF Pandora Pond in Napier used to be a popular spot for water activities.

While run-off from sheep and beef farms across the valley could be contributing to a spike in E-coli levels in the popular recreational water body making it unswimmable for the last couple of years, the more likely culprit is a dramatic increase of wild birds fouling the water with their droppings.

The Government released its Action Plan for Healthy Waterways in September with the aim to stop the degradation of rivers and lakes, achieve a noticeable improvement in five years and restore our waterways within a generation.

The Ministry for the Environment has just kicked off a study to improve understanding of the health risk of swimming in rivers. The research aims to better understand the relationship between the presence of pathogens in freshwater and people getting sick.

ANDRE CHUMKO Napier's Ahuriri Estuary and Pandora Pond have suffered ongoing contamination issues.

The first results of the study are expected midway through next year.

While current monitoring methods are good for longer-term assessment, more needs to be done to give people real-time information about the condition of the water in the places they want to go.

Popular beaches, especially in Auckland have been hit hard by pollution incidents which has closed down swimming spots and caused growing resentment among locals.

SUPPLIED The Safeswim website gives real time information about the swimmability of popular Auckland swimming spots.

Auckland Council has established its Safeswim monitoring network giving punters a good picture of how swimmability at key recreational sites around the region is looking.

Each regional council has an important role in monitoring water quality, and more specifically, water quality at recreational spots.

Land, Air Water New Zealand has a map of swimmability of popular spots throughout the country, which is informed by regional council data.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Craiglochart swimming hole, Waihopai River is a popular place in Marlborough.

"That's a really useful site. Recreational users are encouraged to have a look at it and then make their own decision about whether they go to a particular spot," Hudson said.

As the population grows and economic activity expands the pressures on water quality will only increase and New Zealanders have to stay focussed on its importance in our lives.

Hudson says perhaps the Māori view of water can give guidance in how we should value it for health and recreation.

"Their concept of the live-supporting capacity and the mauri of water. This view that we are part of that environment and if the water quality is no good, we are not going to be healthy either."