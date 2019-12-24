Lessons will be learnt from Wellington wastewater disaster, mayor says

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster visits the site on the corner of Willis and Dixon streets where work continues on repairing a major wastewater leak.

Lessons will be learnt from the wastewater debacle in Wellington, which will cost in the realm of hundreds of thousands of dollars to fix, the city's mayor says.

Contaminated wastewater, enough to fill 2½ olympic-sized swimming pools, has flowed in to Wellington Harbour since a wastewater pipe collapsed last week.

A replacement pipe has just become operational, no further flow has been entering the harbour since Monday and people will be able to swim in the harbour again after Boxing Day, Mayor Andy Foster said.

But the roadworks and traffic delays could extend until February, when a permanent solution could be installed.

"These things have got to be done, and they are disruptive at the time, you obviously try and work through it and minimise it and allow people to access property the best you can," Foster said.

Wellington Water acting chief executive Jeremy McKibbon and Wellington Mayor Andy Foster at the site of the collapse on Tuesday.

Iwi Taranaki Whānui placed a rāhui last Friday on swimming in the harbour.

Foster said the city already put infrastructure first.

"We spend about $180 million at the moment per year, so that's about half a million dollars per day on infrastructure, that's the three waters.

"Over a period of time we're looking to increase that, because as the pipes age then you need to replace more of them."

Foster said there were lessons to be learnt from the incident, "particularly around the frequency of inspection of critical pipes".

"It helps us to learn as governors to be able to ask some more questions of Wellington Water and of our asset managers."

Wellington Water acting chief executive Jeremy McKibbon said work should be finished by Thursday, Boxing Day.

"We're two days ahead of schedule, so I think feedback given to the team has been very, very positive."

Workers were pulled from their Christmas function to tackle the problem on Friday and, since then, 30 staff members have been working around the clock.

"They've been absolutely fantastic, working all day and all night, and in circumstances which most of us probably wouldn't want to work, at a time of year when most of us would want to knock off."

McKibbon said current checks were adequate, but this incident had been unique.

"It's a very unusual sort of structure that we've had here and it's been very difficult for us to get in there and get a picture of its condition," he said.

A black pipe is placed on Willis St after the tunnel collapsed last Friday, causing wastewater to spill into Wellington Harbour.

"It was an unexpected failure ... it's a very, very large network we look after and from time to time we do have these. Obviously we do plan to avoid them. Unfortunately not this time."

In a couple of days, only Willis St will be closed.

The Willis St and Dixon St intersection would be opened up on Tuesday afternoon, but Macdonald Crescent would be closed for a while, he said.

An unrelated leak, from a smaller pipe, was also letting wastewater into the harbour from Eastbourne on Tuesday. Wellington Water said it was repairing the leak as quickly as possible.