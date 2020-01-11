An eco-blast from the past

"When people understand what a great tree means, and how even a tree fern takes 50 years to grow, they will no longer be the vandals they have been in the past."

It was August 1910. The Mayor of Gore, Dugald Poppelwell, a passionate conservationist, was delivering a lecture to the Gore Young Men's Society on saving Croydon Bush domain for the future.

The Mataura Ensign ran the entire text of his lecture over five days, from August 15-19. A picturesque vocal ramble through a beautiful and almost completely unspoiled feature of the Southland landscape, Poppelwell's impressive lecture contained a statement deeply relevant at this distance of 110 years:

"The person who wantonly sets fire to the bush is so far removed from the influence of reason as to require dealing with purely as a criminal ... another class are those who carelessly boil the billy against some large tree, but run a great risk of setting the bush on fire, or those who, having lit a fire in an apparently safe place, leave it burning when they depart."

Poppelwell's descriptions of the beauty of Croydon Bush's native bird life, its abundant and beautiful native trees and flowers, its need to stop introduced birds, and the danger of "rapidly disappearing bush" would eventually result in the designation of part of Croydon Bush as a public scenic reserve, today covering 874 hectares. It even has a ridge named Poppelwell's Lookout.

Charles Clayton A winter day at early Croydon Bush: from left, Andrew Strachan and Charles Alexander Grant with Mrs Mary Ann Grant and her daughter Charlotte Mortimer Grant. From 'A History of Croydon Bush' by Paula Dickie, 1988.

The modern reserve's publicity refers to it as the way much of Southland once looked.

And, once, Croydon Bush was alive, not just to the sound of tūī and bellbird, but the ringing of axes and the voices of children running to school along ferny tracks.

In her 1988 book A History of Croydon Bush, Gore historian Paula Dickie tells the stories of the settler families.

Long ago, she noted, the Croydon area had been a favourite camping ground for Māori "on their journeyings to and from the pa at Tuturau. Where the Waimumu stream emerges from the Hokonui hills, a large number of Maori ovens were found. Some Maori weapons were also found, among them a splendid greenstone axehead unearthed by Mrs Falconer at the edge of the bush near the old picnic grounds".

"The reason for Maori to visit the district was the abundance of birds in the Maori reserve in the Waimumu Gorge near Ship Cone. In early times this reserve was a favourite resort to snare birds – kakas, pigeons, and wekas."

The Mataura Ensign informed its readers that in 1888, "after reaching the top of the hill and after an hour's search, Mr William G. White of Croydon Bush and two gentlemen from Gore discovered moa bones in the bush. These bones were picked up over a considerable distance and in some cases roots of trees had grown over them".

On April 24, 1900, the newspaper reported that "a moa bone nearly 28 inches in length was picked up in Croydon Bush by Master George Biggar on Sunday. The bone, a tibia, probably belonged to a powerful bird ... the bone must have lain in the bush for scores of years, as it now has the appearance of wood, and when found was half buried in the soil".

. The entrance to the Croydon Bush scenic reserve, near Gore.

The Croydon Bush families comprised about 12 households on small farms: the Biggars, Dicksons, Smiths, Falconers, Terrys, Whites, Kubalas, Petersons and Edwards, among others. William White's section was the largest at about 12 acres; the smallest was five acres.

A school opened on December 10, 1883, and on its first day 47 boys and girls, mostly barefoot, arrived at its one classroom. Some bushmen earned a living as woodcutters, including William White, who had cut "White's Track" for convenience through his part of the bush.

When the Dryden and Riordan sawmill opened in Croydon Bush, conflict followed. A long-running dispute about the sawmillers' refusal to let White and others use their customary tracks led to a court hearing in January 1890. The sawmill owners were accused of intimidation and encroachment, especially by White's wife Elizabeth, who alleged a group of millhands had blocked her track with a log drawn by eight bullocks, and frightened her. They'd refused to drive around her, so she could pass.

The magistrate said, in part: "The track is not White's. It was made by him but used by everybody in the bush." He dismissed the case, with costs awarded against White; but the defendant (sawmiller) promised not to interfere with people using the track.

After more incidents, 20 bushmen met the Commissioner of Lands to get a decision about the use of bush tracks. The commissioner resolved that the mill owner had a legal right to use the land, but the Southern Standard reported the mill's days were likely to be numbered anyway; there were reports the timber had been worked out and the mill would close at Christmas.

The stories of that time are as many as the people who lived there. Eventually, their era passed.

The bush remains.