Nelson takes 'ethical' stand on plastic recycling

Plastic PET drink bottles, like these, will still be accepted by the Nelson City Council but other hard plastics will not under changes coming into effect in July.

Hard plastics like yoghurt pots will no longer be accepted in Nelson recycling collections, because the council can't track what happens to it overseas.

From July, the Nelson City council will only take plastic that can be recycled in New Zealand - known as plastics types 1, 2 and 5 - which includes many food and drink containers like water bottles and ice cream pottles.

It would no longer accept types 3, 4, 6 and 7, found in things like sliced meat food trays, which had to be shipped overseas for processing.

Nelson City Council infrastructure committee chair Brian McGurk says it has made an ethical decision not to accept some hard plastics for recycling.

The decision was made in a meeting of the full council before Christmas, that was closed to the public.

Infrastructure Committee chair Brian McGurk said it was a unanimous decision to uphold the infrastructure committee recommendation.

"We're not happy sending stuff off over the horizon, out of sight out of mind."

Council didn't know enough about working conditions for the people who processed the plastics overseas, and the shipping added to our carbon footprint, he said.

"The decision we've taken is a responsible and ethical one."."

Of about 240,000 tonnes of recycling collected in Nelson, an average of nearly 150,000 tonnes was plastic types 1 and 2, figures from the council showed.

The rubbish was sorted by waste management company Smart Environmental.

NCC Group manager infrastructure Alec Louverdis said there were buyers for plastic types 1, 2, and 5 in New Zealand, mainly processors in Christchurch.

The council didn't know where overseas the remaining plastics went, with Smart Environmental using other people to find markets, he said.

The council encouraged people to avoid buying plastic types 3, 4, 6 and 7 where possible. Most plastic packaging had the plastics number on it.

Louverdis said there would be a "vigorous targeted" education campaign over the next six months to help Nelsonians identify what could be collected for recycling, without having to search the packaging for the number.

​The council would also write to the big supermarkets to ask for a change in the plastic packaging they used and accepted from suppliers, and write to central government asking them to consider legislating against plastics that couldn't be recycled.﻿

Supermarket company Woolworths agreed both consumers and companies had to make changes as quickly as possible to address "big challenges" facing the New Zealand waste system.

Kiri Hannifin, general manager sustainability for Countdown, said making sure packaging was recyclable in New Zealand was an important focus for its stores.

"We are supportive of the Prime Minister's Chief Science Adviser's Rethinking Plastics report which outlines the very important changes that need to be made to our waste and recycling infrastructure to ensure we can increase the amount of plastic we can recycle in New Zealand."

A growing number of its suppliers were getting on board with the New Zealand industry pledge the company had signed, towards using 100 per cent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging in its own brands by 2025 or earlier.

But Hannifin said there were still no "viable alternatives" for some packaging types, particularly those that were used on products that need to be frozen or heated.

"Soft plastics, which are popular due to their lightness and ability to keep food safe and fresh, are our most significant concern when it comes to recyclability, with PVC and black plastic packaging only making up a very small amount of our own brand packaging."

Foodstuffs head of corporate affairs Antoinette Laird said it was also firmly committed to sustainable packaging and was working towards 100 per cent reusable, recyclable or compostable retail and private label packaging by 2025. It would take a co-ordinated and connected effort from government, industry and the public to effectively tackle plastics.

Meanwhile, the reintroduction of a scheme in the Nelson region to recycle soft plastics was not imminent, as there was nowhere in the South Island to process it.

The nationwide programme, run by The Packaging Forum with supermarkets as collection points, was suspended at the end of 2018, when offshore processors stopped taking the plastics.

It restarted last year in Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington, after two local processors were set up.