Rain lifts river levels in Marlborough but region not out of the woods yet

A drop of February rain has given water irrigators in Marlborough an extended grace period.

Several rivers in Marlborough were days away from being "shut off" from irrigators on February 6.

Marlborough District Council hydrologist Val Wadsworth said Rai Valley irrigation had been shut off for a week but the river had "quite a good lift" earlier this week, which meant it had been turned back on.

"In some places there was quite a bit of rain, in the Rai Valley there was 50mm," Wadsworth said.

He said the Waihopai, which had irrigation restrictions on at present, only had a "very small lift".

"The Waihopai is on the cusp of being on maybe for a day or two. But it won't be for very long," he said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The Wairau River is back to the same level it was about a week to 10 days ago thanks to the recent rain.

He said the Awatere and Wairau River were on the cusp of being shut off, but the rain had allowed for irrigation to remain available for at least another three days.

"The big one, the Wairau, had quite a good wee lift in the river, and along with some reasonable generation from the Trust power scheme, the river is back to where it was a week or 10 days ago, so they've got another three to five days before there is restrictions," he said.

Restrictions could affect close to 600 irrigators, including those on the Southern Valleys Irrigation scheme, which drew water from the Wairau River.

"Little rain events such as what we had may improve the situation in the short term, but the whole catchment is so dry now that it will take a series of medium sized events to top the upper high country up."

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Wairau Valley Volunteer Fire Brigade senior station officer Ian Topp says the station has one 5000 litre tanker.

With more rain forecast for the high country later this week, Wadsworth said with any luck there was a chance for more lift in river water levels.

He said despite these restrictions, Fire and Emergency were able to set up in the river "wherever they wanted".

Wairau Valley Volunteer Fire Brigade senior station officer Ian Topp said the station had one 5000 litre tanker which went to every call out.

"We also rely on other tankers coming from other parts of Marlborough," Topp said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Helicopter crews used water from a nearby dam to fight a fire at Taylor Dam earlier this month.

He said it was often hard to access water from the Wairau River as it was only "surface" which meant they were more likely to access vineyard storage dams.

"We sort of rely on everything we can, in the past access farmers that had irrigation, most of them have been turned into vineyards now. But there are some very large dams, we've had to use one in a recent fire," he said.

"Helicopters get water from wherever they can, wherever there's a reasonable place to put their buckets in. Which is either the river or the storage dams."