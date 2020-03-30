Coronavirus: Keeping wildlife sanctuaries safe during lockdown

About 400 volunteers are on the books of Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari. Six staff are looking after the sanctuary during the alert level 4 lockdown (file photo).

A team of six workers is keeping Waikato's flagship ecological project safe while the country is in lockdown.

Maungatautari Ecological Island Trust has about 400 volunteers on its books but, with alert level 4 restrictions in place, the trust is relying on staff to keep the mountain off limits to predators.

Trust marketing manager Jessica Meade said six staff are focused on maintaining the sanctuary's 47km-long pest-proof fence and providing supplementary feed to takahē and hihi.

"Our people are our top priority and maintaining the integrity of the fence is our second priority," Meade said.

"If we're not maintaining the fence then, when we get back to all of this, we'll be at square one again."

Staff are on a rotation system so as to limit contact amongst themselves.

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari lies south of Cambridge and covers 3400 hectares. Work to build the pest-proof fence was completed in 2006.

Meade said staff will only be working on fence breaches and will maintain a safe distance when working together.

"Say a tree was to come down on the fence, then they will respond to that and that will be their only task," she said. "Any pest responses and things like that may happen as well if there is significant need for it."

"Where all going through this together, the world is going through this. I think people will understand if not all the pest monitoring is going to be done as regularly as we would like. It's just the way it is at the moment."

Staff will also provide supplementary feed to the sanctuary's two families of takahē and sugar water to hihi.

TOM LEE/STUFF Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari is protected by a 47km-long pest-proof fence (file photo).

Even before the country moved to Alert Level 4, the trust asked its volunteers to stay away from its visitor centre. Of its 400 volunteers, about 200 are considered active volunteers.

"A very large majority of them [volunteers] are over 65 and we just couldn't risk them spending time with other people," Meade said.

"We were one of the first tourism businesses in the Waikato to fully shut down as a tourism entity."

Meanwhile, at the Zealandia ecosanctuary in Wellington, a team of 10 rangers are tasked with looking after the 225ha site.

Two staff are on-site daily to check the 8.6km pest-proof fence as well as provide supplementary food and care to the tahakē, hihi and tuatara.

