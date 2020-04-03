Predator Free groups call for backyard trappers to step up during lockdown

Miramar is set to become the first predator-free urban area in the world, but the coronavirus lockdown has thrown a spanner in the works for eradication plans.

The Miramar peninsula was tantalisingly close to totally eradicating rats, stoats and mustelids.

Head of Predator Free Miramar, Dan Henry, said while he 100 per cent supported the lockdown, it was bad timing for their eradication efforts.

With trapping endeavours in public spaces, council land, and reserves on hold, the onus fell to backyard trappers to pick up the slack.

Head of Predator Free Miramar, Dan Henry, is on track to reach the goal of being predator free.

"It's frustrating," Henry said. "We can't go door to door, or delivering traps to people, can't get out and trap in the council reserves, because we're supposed to be staying at home."

It wasn't all bad, though. The number of recorded rat catches, which had dropped to just 12 this March, compared to 305 catches in 2019, was a "massive difference".

The number was steadily decreasing, and this influx of people with time on their hands meant an army ready to cast the final blow to the rat population.

A shag on Miramar peninsular, as the region sees a big increase in wildlife thanks to predator free efforts.

Henry said he knew that in Miramar, with all the official pest control going on, it was understandable that "people may have taken their foot off the gas, thinking, 'It's okay, they've got this'".

"For people who might not have been actively trapping for some time, the best thing they can do would be dust off their trap and do what they can to try and catch predators on their property."

The group was calling it the #lockdownknockdown, referring to those last few rats still at large on the peninsula.

March and April usually brought the biggest rat spikes of the year, as rats come into homes seeking food and warmth.

A wax bait shows sign of two marks made by a mouse.

"We haven't seen that this year, there are so few rats around," Henry said. "It has been very successful, we are literally down to the last few hotspots."

People could pick up a rat trap for their garden from the supermarket while they grabbed their groceries; many supermarkets would have them in a hardware aisle.

"The more traps accessible to people, in their backyards, the better."

The other thing people could do was share the changes they were seeing - there had been a huge increase in birdlife on the peninsula - and their catches.

Predator Free Miramar encouraged reports of catches or wildlife sightings on their Facebook page.

Wellington already has a well-established system of traps, set as a norm with long-life bait, which are effective for about four weeks.

Project director at Predator Free Wellington, James Willcocks, said they were in a good position to see the gains made so far weren't lost.

"We had to stop on-the-ground operations, but we're in a good place."

Wellington already had a well-established system of traps, set as a norm with long-life bait, which retained effectiveness for about four weeks.

The city was also densely populated with people. "Our context is urban, so we can get a lot of people to help, and they are," Willcocks said.

The group normally relied on the support and action of Wellingtonians, and lockdown had just "put that on steroids".

Outcome monitoring was still important, and it was helpful for people to take stock of native birds, animals, and insects they see.

"We'll map all of that; intelligence sharing is key."

The communications channels were still open, and people could call 0800 NO RATS, which was manned as normal, email hello@pfw.co.nz, or contact them on Facebook.

The group was allowed to maintain the barrier system between Rongotai, Kilbirnie, and Miramar, consisting of intense lines of traps every 10 metres, to prevent new predators entering the peninsula.

"We are still able to respond to incidents when needed to make sure the gains we've secured are locked in; were not going to lose those," Willcocks said.

This is our own "flattening the curve".