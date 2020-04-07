Poisoning of seagulls on Horowhenua beaches could be deliberate

An infectious disease did not kill seagulls on Waikawa and Kuku beaches in early March, test results show.

Toxicology tests on poisoned seagulls found on Horowhenua beaches have ruled out the birds dying of an infectious disease, instead raising the possibility they were deliberately poisoned.

Scores of black backed gulls were found dead and dying on Waikawa and Kuku beaches in March. In a distressing scene the birds had flopped, staggered and struggled to fly before becoming paralysed and lying in the sand to die.

Massey University professor in wildlife health Brett Gartrell said the toxicology test for alpha-chloralose, a narcotic that anaesthetises birds, came back negative. The substance isn't always deadly and birds affected by it can be revived.

"The Ministry for Primary Industries and our pathologists have ruled out infectious disease. We suspect this was either a paralytic shellfish poisoning, or a deliberate poisoning with an unknown toxin," Gartrell said of the birds' poisoning.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Scores of black backed gulls lie dead or dying near the estuary at Kuku Beach, and there seem to be no answers.

Hundreds of shellfish were also found beached last month, with preliminary tests suggesting a naturally occurring bacteria being responsible for those deaths.

Ministry of Primary Industries acting director food regulation Sally Johnston said it was still working on finding the cause of the seagull and shellfish deaths.

"Preliminary test results suggest that a naturally occurring bacteria may be the cause of the shellfish deaths."

She said the lockdown held up some seagull samples from being delivered to a lab, delaying investigations into what killed them.

As a precaution the Horowhenua District Council had put signs on the beach warning people against collecting and consuming shellfish.