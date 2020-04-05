Native birds explore empty Wellington during coronavirus lockdown

﻿

No cars, no people and less pollution means native birds are venturing further in to Wellington city.

Fantails have been spotted playing in the city's abandoned Lambton Quay, and the Zealandia ecosanctuary says it's noticing birds becoming bolder.

"The sightings of species like piwakawaka (fantail) in the middle of the city are incredibly exciting," Zealandia conservation manager Dr Danielle Shanahan said.

"It shows us what can happen if we make space for nature in our cities."

The amount of bird life in the city could increase as long as the lockdown continued, Shanahan said.

"There is a great chance we will see even more birdlife in the city, as many of the dangers and distractions that normally exist in a city are kept at bay.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF The noise, dangers and distractions that normally exist in the city are gone.

"At the moment there is an absence of car noise and heavy machinery, no people rushing to get to work, and much less pollution."

In the future, residents may be able to see more kererū, the tiny tauhou (silvereye), and the melodious korimako (bellbird), she said.

"The kākā, which is iconic to Wellington now, is notoriously curious and very likely to explore the city area."

Another positive of the lockdown was pets being kept closer to home, giving birds a better chance at survival, Shanahan said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF No cars, no people and less pollution mean native birds are exploring further in Wellington city.

"Rangers have noticed the birds within the sanctuary are becoming much more curious," Shanahan said.

"A particularly exciting one was a kārearea (New Zealand falcon) which has been spotted hunting around the entry gates of Zealandia, which is certainly not a common sight there!"

Despite the lockdown, Zealandia rangers are in the valley doing essential tasks to look after animals in the sanctuary.

Species such as bellbird and toutouwai (robin) were spending more time with the rangers, Shanahan said.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Sightings of piwakawaka (fantail) in the middle of the city are 'incredibly exciting', Zealandia's Dr Danielle Shanahan says.

During lockdown residents could do a number of things to help look after the birds in their city, she said.

That included keeping cats indoors, becoming a part of the Predator Free Wellington community, and planting native trees in their backyards.

Residents were more likely to hear and notice bird song without the normal city noise, she said.

"When we give it a chance nature finds a way."