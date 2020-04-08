Ancient tree proves Auckland's Maungawhau/Mt Eden erupted 28,000 years ago

Work has started on the southern-most part of the City Rail Link project at Mt Eden earlier this year, marked by Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, CRL CEO Sean Sweeney and Transport Minister Phil Twyford.

The discovery of fragments of an ancient tree has proven an Auckland mountain erupted 28,000 years ago, a vulcanologist says.

City Rail Link workers found the fragments of the tree, believed to be a whau, while excavating a new stormwater drain in Mt Eden in February last year.

The fragments were found under an ancient lava field, 15 metres below the ground.

The age of the tree fragments had been confirmed following radiocarbon analysis by scientists and researchers at Determining Volcanic Risk in Auckland.

DEVORA vulcanologist Elaine Smid said it was an "exciting time" as it confirmed that Maungawhau/Mt Eden erupted around 28,000 years ago.

Auckland Council The discovery of the tree fragments removes any lingering doubts about when Maungawhau/Mt Eden erupted, an expert says.

"We have used other techniques to date this eruption, with similar findings," Smid said.

"This new radiocarbon result removes any lingering doubts about the age of Maungawhau/Mt Eden."

CRL chief executive Dr Sean Sweeney said through the discovery, the project had helped Auckland learn more about its history.

CITY RAIL LINK The tree fragments found during excavation works for City Rail Link in February 2019.

"It's fantastic that a project focused firmly on Auckland's future growth as an international city has been able to unlock a scientific treasure from a very distant past and help us learn more about the place so many New Zealanders call home."

Iwi involved with the project said it connected two "significant" events - the eruption and creation of the maunga and the construction of CRL.

Kaitiaki for Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki – Taiaomaurikura Gabriel Kirkwood said both events created dramatic changes in their own way.

CITY RAIL LINK The fragments are believed to be that of an ancient whau tree, like this one.

"The research undertaken into the age of the tree provides a valuable insight into the history of Tāmaki Makaurau and the scientific contribution to this knowledge will not be forgotten."

Although it proved the volcano's age, Smid said the state of the tree when the maunga erupted could not be determined.

"The wood was nicely preserved," she said.

"It doesn't seem to have burned up and turned to charcoal, which we would expect if the tree was knocked over by the lava flow. Either way, the radiocarbon date for the wood gives us a really good idea of when Maungawhau/Mt Eden erupted."