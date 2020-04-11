Get involved and help safeguard the future of our flightless bird

Just imagine seeing one of these in your backyard ...

OPINION: We are Kiwis. The bird is our icon and central to our identity and our culture. It's Tāne Mahuta's number 1 taonga and the flightless bird symbolises our sports teams, money, tyre shops and even our Air Force (that's how us Kiwis roll, eh).

With their chopstick bill and mini T-Rex legs, kiwi embody Aotearoa's found-nowhere-else-on-Earth island evolution. A weeping kiwi symbolised our collective grief over the March 2019 mosque terrorism attack.

Kiwi are threatened with extinction. Thanks largely to depredation from stoats on juveniles, kiwi populations face a 2 per cent decline each year. Without bold and ambitious action this means functional extinction in the wild within generations.

This is tragic because when a kiwi hits around 1 kilogram it can fend off stoats, possums and most introduced predator threats, and go on to live 40 or 50 years. A kiwi conservation strategy involves looking after kiwi when they're vulnerable, removing eggs from the danger zone and rearing birds to a fighting weight, where they can stand on their own two (strong) feet.

The successful kaupapa is known as Operation Nest Egg (ONE). Because of ONE, many of the images we see of kiwi are adorable, yet fragile, newborns.

We reckon the kiwi's fighting qualities merit celebration, especially as we rally our 'kiwi spirit' to unite against Covid-19. There's a reason why kiwi came to symbolise our armed forces and famous sports victories. Kiwi are tough, feisty animals, using a raking 'mixed martial arts' kick to defend their homes and territories. See the video of Elvis the kiwi beating off a visiting Australian.

I'm the founder and project lead of Capital Kiwi: the mission to establish a population of kiwi in the hills of Wellington's wild backyard. At 24,000ha and 4,400 traps it's the largest community-owned stoat trap network in NZ. It's a five-year plan to restore kiwi to the whenua.

Where key predator threats are removed and community come aboard as guardians (kaitiaki), Kiwis and kiwi can thrive alongside each other, with successful cases from Whākatane to Whangārei Heads, Remutaka to Rakiura (where locals reckon some of best places to meet kiwi are on Oban's golf course and rugby pitch). Our challenge is to do it at landscape scale.

On the back of Zealandia spillover, and council and community kaitiaki efforts, Wellington has welcomed back the manu (birds).

AMBER-LEIGH WOOLF/STUFF Capital Kiwi operations lead Jamie McNaught and Goodnature chief operations officer Jason Crowe with one of the first Goodnature A24 traps to be set live as part of stage one of the operation to make Wellington safe for Kiwi again.

Wellington is quietly becoming world famous for its community conservation efforts, with thousands of backyard trappers from Ohariu to Miramar working towards Predator Free Wellington. As the world faces up to a sixth great extinction, Wellington has remarkably managed to increase its native biodiversity. We've welcomed kākā parrots, kererū, kārearea (falcon) and kākāriki to our backyards and reserves. Kiwi will be a very special K to add to that list.

Landowners (for example, Terawhiti Station, Kinnoull, the farms spanned by Meridian's West Wind and Mill Creek wind farms), iwi (Taranaki Whānui, Ngāti Toa) and community – from the 4WD drivers pioneering petrolhead kiwi conservation in Te Kopahou Reserve to Katch 22, the mountain-biking trappers of Makara Peak – are working together to 'go kiwi'.

Alongside Wellington Community Trust, one of our foundation funders is Predator Free 2050 Ltd, and ultimately our goal is to remove stoats from the equation altogether.

Tomas Cottle An illustration by Tomas Cottle for the Capital Kiwi project.

As New Zealanders we face a choice: kiwi or stoat? Because we can't have both. Kiwi are only found here and are taonga: Aotearoa is their only home. A stoat is an impressive and beautiful animal, but they don't belong here. Kiwi do.

When we emerge from our burrows following this Covid-19 lockdown, perhaps we will have considered the things that are most important to us: our whānau, the land and sea, the things that define our sense of belonging. Whakapapa, six generations on the farm or the tūī singing in the sun your city backyard signalling to a world beyond Covid-19.

By restoring a wild, sustainable population of kiwi to Wellington, we will make a significant contribution to saving our national symbol. Our taonga can share the hills here with us, so we're a bunch of Kiwis who have resolved to get on with making this happen.

The project is founded, and driven by Wellingtonians. It's for the residents of Ōwhiro Bay, Karori, Makara, Ngaio and Johnsonville falling to sleep with their own Goodnight Kiwi lullaby... for the heart tug of seeing a kiwi footprint on your farm track or while biking, rambling or running along a Town Belt trail. It's for the feeling of seeing a kiwi calling at dawn under the Wind Turbine, as the sun comes up over the Orongorongo range.

SUPPLIED Capital Kiwi CEO Paul Stanley-Ward.

Kiwi are survivors. They've been here 50 million years. Let's make sure they're around for another 50 million. (They're also pretty good for home isolation inspiration: male brown kiwi share incubation duties so Mum can go on a sanity walk, and on Stewart Island even the older kids are sitters. #stayhomekiwi).

Check out www.capitalkiwi.co.nz for more about the mission and how to get involved.

Kia manawanui, go kiwi!

- 2018 Wellingtonian of the Year finalist, Paul Stanley-Ward is founder of Capital Kiwi and co-founder of Polhill Protectors. He lives with his partner Lucy and two girls and a tūī in Newtown.