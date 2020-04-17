Wildlife dies as oily discharge turns Marlborough creek orange

Renwick resident Alex Adams, 18, saved a number of eels from the creek which runs through his backyard after it was contaminated with an unknown substance.

Marlborough residents are "devastated" and concerned after a creek running through their backyards changed colour, giving off an "intense" smell and killing wildlife.

Renwick resident Alex Adams, 18, noticed the usually clear, fresh creek was discoloured and cloudy early last week.

On April 8, Adams thought it was a "bit odd" when he saw two big eels had beached themselves on the bank, and were "not looking very healthy".

SUPPLIED The creek turned an "orangey brown".

By the following morning, the creek had turned "very orange" and was littered with dead fish and eels.

READ MORE:

* Water testing reveals Marlborough's top swim spots

* New study shows traces of chemicals, sunscreen in Marlborough drinking water

* Toxic fire foam chemicals reach town supply in Marlborough

A Marlborough District Council spokesman said staff observed an "orangey brown oily discharge" in the creek and a "slight smell" when they undertook the first inspection on April 6. This was prompted by complaints raised on Alma St.

SUPPLIED Residents managed to rescue some eels from dying in the oxygen-depleted creek.

The source of contamination was not identified, and samples were taken from the creek and sent for analysis.

After further concern was raised on Nicholson St, a council environmental scientist attended and suggested the impacts on the waterway could be caused by a discharge upstream creating an anoxic environment, or waterway that was depleted of oxygen.

Officers traced the waterway and identified a potential source of contamination upstream. This was an active investigation, so the council could not provide further details.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Alex Adams points to a large dead eel surrounded by the orange substance which had discoloured the stream.

The potential source of contamination was stopped at the time of discovery, and natural processes and rainfall would mitigate the adverse effects over time, the spokesman said.

Adams and his neighbour Kyle Everest rescued about nine eels by putting them into boxes before releasing them in the Wairau River.

"We managed to save some of the wildlife that was hanging on," Adams said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Alex Adams, 18, says he saved as much wildlife as he could.

But "pretty much everything" else had died.

"We've never seen this before.

"It's sad because it has never been clearer."

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The thick "orangey brown" substance is pungent.

After the rain on Sunday, the creek cleared again, he said, but by Monday morning it was filled again with the unknown substance.

"It's still pretty bad now," he said on Tuesday.

Everest said it was "a bit devastating".

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Marlborough District Council has received seven complaints about the contaminated creek.

"The damage is already done as far as this time around," he said, but his concern was if it happened again.

His neighbours who had been living there for 40 years had never seen anything like it, he said.

Households upstream witnessed it too, with Alma St resident Cherie Whitbread saying they also noticed the eels "jumping out" and sidling up on the bank.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The creek was still discoloured on April 14.

A few days later they saw a "brown, leathery skin" form on top of the stream, and what appeared to be an oil-like substance in the water.

About five days after the change in colour, an "intense" smell similar to sewage, came through. The smell was still lingering in their backyard on Tuesday afternoon.

"All our eels have died. Anything that did live in it is dead."

The council spokesman said the first concern was raised on Saturday, April 4, about a smell coming from the creek. They had received six more complaints about the creek.

Council would continue to monitor the state of the waterway and were awaiting results to know what contaminants were in the creek.