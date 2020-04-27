More than 200 million plastic bags, wrappers recycled by soft plastic scheme

More than 200 million individual plastic bags and wrappers have been collected and recycled since soft plastic recycling was introduced to New Zealand.

Between April 2016 and March 2020, the Love NZ Soft Plastic Recycling Scheme has seen 212 million plastic packages recycled.

This included 19 million in the past 10 months alone, which is the equivalent of about 1.5 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Although collections were stopped for five months in December 2018 after overseas markets dried up, onshore processors Future Post and Second Life Plastics cleared the stockpile, which was about 400 tonnes.

Due to the country's coronavirus lockdown, the scheme has once again been suspended to allow stores to focus on supplying communities.

Future Post, based in Auckland's Waiuku, turns plastic into fence posts - producing about 540 posts per day.

One tonne of plastic is capable of making 84 10cm-thick posts, made up of around 240 milk bottles and 2000 plastic bags.

In a year, about 2000 tonnes of waste plastic can be chipped by the machines, making about 100,000 fence posts.

A recent audit on the materials collected by the soft plastic recycling scheme by Waste Not Consulting revealed half covers non-branded bags, such as fresh produce/bakery bags, cereal wrappers and unidentified bags which did not fit the other 15 categories.

Of these categories, bread bags, fresh produce/bakery bags and chips/muesli bars/nuts packets are among the most collected.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Soft plastics are chipped by a machine into flaky pieces at Future Post.

Compared to the last audit conducted in 2018, contamination was now at just seven per cent, compared with nine per cent two years ago.

"This shows people are getting better about recycling," Lyn Mayes, manager of the soft plastic recycling scheme, told Stuff.

With New Zealand no longer exporting its soft plastic, Mayes admitted less plastic was being collected from fewer locations, but the upshot was it was all being recycled by Future Post and Second Life Plastics.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Soft plastic is collected from around the country (file photo).

She said the scheme was 100 per cent funded by industry and an estimated 70 per cent of brands were on board.

"The more demand from industry and government for the products made by businesses such as Future Post and 2LP, the more we will be able to collect for recycling."

SOFT PLASTICS RECYCLING TIMELINE

2015 - Soft plastics recycling introduced to some New Zealand cities.

2018 - Melbourne-based soft plastic recycling manufacturer Replas becomes inundated and stops accepting New Zealand's soft plastic recycling

January 2018 - China stops accepting general recycling from New Zealand and other countries

September 2018 - Govt announces single-use plastic bag phase-out consultation

James Baker/Stuff About 540 posts are produced per day at Future Post's Waiuku factory.

November 2018 - New manufacturer Future Post announces it can take some soft plastic recycling

November 2018 - Govt announces single-use plastic bags will be banned within six months, including thicker bags

December 2018: Scheme suspended

May 2019: Soft plastic recycling returns to Auckland

September 2019: Returns to Hamilton

October 2019: Returns to Wellington and the Hutt Valley