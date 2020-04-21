Pair of endangered native parakeets find love under watchful eye



Sometimes it takes time to find that perfect moment with that special someone to make sparks fly.

At least that was the case for a pair of rare parakeets at the Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre who have finally gotten produce some chicks.

A lot was riding on the breeding success of a single pair of critically endangered orange-fronted kākāriki.

They had been sent up to Wairarapa from the South Island to see if they could contribute to the captive breeding population. But, for a year, they seemed reluctant to reproduce.

Thanks to the watchful eye of their Department of Conservation ranger Tara Swan, the pair finally managed a fruitful union recently producing four healthy chicks.

Puzzled as to why the kākāriki weren't breeding, Swan studied their habits and decided to make slight changes to their roosting and diet.

"We have the facilities and expertise, but in order to achieve breeding success we had to really unpack what we were previously doing and look closely at the minutiae of behavioural observations that the parakeets were giving back to us.

"Only by noticing these could we then make small adjustments that we felt could make a difference."

PIERS FULLER/STUFF The orange-fronted parakeet (kakariki) at Pukaha Mount Bruce National Wildlife Centre near Eketahuna.

This breeding success will strengthen national efforts to keep the green-plumed birds' numbers aloft.

Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust in Christchurch already runs a successful breeding programme in the south and it was hoped that centres such as Pūkaha could further the cause.

Only around 150-300 of this variety of kākāriki were thought to remain in the wild, usually in isolated beech forest valleys in the South Island.

SUPPLIED Department of Conservation captive breeding ranger Tara Swan holding six week old orange-fronted parakeet fledgling.

Though the pair seemed to be happy enough in their aviary at Pūkaha there wasn't much happening on the reproductive front.

Swan said in this case it was the female Pōra seemed the more amorous of the two, but the male Red was giving her the cold shoulder.

When Pōra finally started spending a more time on her roost in February, the rangers were hopeful she was sitting on some eggs.

SUPPLIED Orange-fronted parakeet (kakariki) chick hatched at Pukaha Mount Bruce National Wildlife Centre.

When that proved to be the case the breeding team were over-joyed.

"It was very exciting to see them all hatch and mum and dad take such good care of them," Swan said.

Pūkaha's captive breeding programme of the related red-crowned kākāriki (he kākāriki whero) that started seven years ago was now winding up as their wild populations were recovering well.

"We felt we no longer needed to contribute to their ongoing population recovery," Swan said.

The wildlife centre will release its ten red-crowned kākāriki at Cape Sanctuary Maungatapu, a predator-free fenced reserve in Hawke's Bay, in July.