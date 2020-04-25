New Zealand whales fatter and healthier than northern counterparts

Whales around New Zealand are fatter than their northern relatives, scientists say.

Using drones, an international study measured 523 whales, including 74 from New Zealand waters.

The whales' exceptional health may be due to less fishing and shipping in the Southern Ocean, University of Otago marine science professor Steve Dawson says.

"We always thought that right whales from the New Zealand population looked fat and healthy, but this study proves that point," Dawson said.

"On average, the mums nursing their calves in New Zealand had a 25 per cent higher body condition index than the mums in the North Atlantic."

Since whaling ended in New Zealand, southern right whales recovered strongly and now number 10,000 to 15,000 individuals.

In 2018, a southern right whale stunned Wellington onlookers by showing off in the city's harbour for an entire week. At the time, the whale's visit was hailed as a sign of the species returning to full health.

In contrast, the North Atlantic right whale, found mostly off the east coast of North America, is on the brink of extinction.

There's only about 410 North Atlantic right whales left, and vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear continue to kill the whales.

Fredrik Christiansen, Steve Dawson, John Durban and Holly Fearnbach. Figure legend: Healthy southern right whales from three populations (left three photographs) next to a much leaner North Atlantic right whale (right) in visibly poorer body condition.

The international team of scientists and researchers from Otago found the whales were in much poorer condition - visibly thin and unhealthy.

Dawson, who was also the study's New Zealand co-leader and pilot, said North Atlantic right whales were clearly in "the worst condition".

"[They're] notably thinner than any individuals in other right whale populations," Dawson said.

Whales in poor condition are less likely to fulfil a pregnancy, accelerating their decline.

DEREK QUINN/SNPA In 2018, a southern right whale's week-long visit to Wellington was hailed as a sign of the species returning to full health.

"Undoubtedly this has consequences for reproduction in this critically endangered population."

Otago University marine science professor and co-leader of the New Zealand team Dr Will Rayment said the study supported hopes of right whales once again becoming common in New Zealand waters.

Study co-author Dr Marcela Uhart, from the University of California, said it was encouraging to see the right whale scientists around the world working together.

"The plight of the North Atlantic right whale is a wake-up call."

The research is the most comprehensive assessment of the body condition in any whale species, involving 18 researchers from 12 institutes in five countries.

The results from the research were published this week in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series.