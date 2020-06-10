Stoat could be island hopping in Auckland's pest-free Hauraki Gulf

A person was spotted on camera on Auckland's Motukorea/Browns Island early one morning during alert level 3.

A stoat on the loose in Auckland's pest-free Hauraki Gulf could be island-hopping between them.

Stoat footprints were spotted by a ranger on Motutapu Island on May 20, just a few weeks after a stoat was confirmed on the neighbouring Motukorea/Browns Island in mid-March.

Department of Conservation (DOC) senior biodiversity ranger David Wilson said although it could not be confirmed at this stage, it was strongly suspected the same stoat had visited both islands.

Despite a stoat detection dog team being on Motutapu Island all last week, the stoat has not yet been caught.

Wilson said efforts continue to catch the stoat, with more than 370 traps in place over Motutapu and Rangitoto islands, which are checked daily.

The stoat had killed a kākāriki – a New Zealand parakeet – last month, but there have been no more confirmed cases of native fauna being harmed.

"However, during the time it has been on Motutapu, it may be assumed to have made multiple kills," Wilson said.

"Potential prey includes native and introduced birds, lizards and insects."

David Hallett/davidhallett.co.nz It is strongly suspected the stoat on Motutapu Island is the same one detected on Motukorea/Browns Island in March (file photo).

The 17 critically-endangered shore plover on Motutapu have been intensively monitored and all have survived to date.

Auckland Council told Stuff traps and cameras had been checked on nearby Motukorea last week and there was no stoat found.

Auckland Council's Liz Brooks previously told Stuff the council believed the stoat most likely swam to the island at low tide. She said stoats were very good swimmers, capable of swimming 3-4kms.

Its team would go out again on June 12 to check the re-baited traps and another dog visit was scheduled for June 20 to detect for indications or signs of a stoat.