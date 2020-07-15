Coronavirus: Environmental change after lockdown should be 'hard and early'

Na'or Alfassi Berman is frustrated that New Zealand doesn't look to other countries for inspiration to solve environmental problems. (Music by Na'or Alfassi Berman.)

As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe, New Zealand went hard and early to flatten the curve – but as we enter the recovery phase, we’re at a critical turning point. As Finance Minister Grant Robinson said: "If your house were to burn down, you probably wouldn't build it back exactly the same".

The younger generation will bear the brunt of the reconstruction – and they want to be heard on how it's done. For a new Stuff series, Turning Point, Ryan Anderson reports on the environmental changes that young people desperately want.

From his childhood home deep in the hills of West Auckland, Na’or Tal Alfassi Berman would look out across the sprawling city.

Even at a young age, the contrast between the two places was not lost on him. Spending most of his time in the forest, tending to the garden or hanging out with the family’s chickens, it was only natural that a passion for the environment grew.

Alfassi Berman has a vision for a sustainably built Auckland, including small working hubs to reduce people’s reliance on the CBD.

Creating those hubs would change the way people work, which would have huge knock-on effects for the environment, he said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Moving work to local hubs would have huge environmental benefits, Na'or Alfassi Berman says.

Fewer cars on the road means cleaner air, more time at home provides potential for more sustainable eating, and there’ll be more opportunities for eco-friendly transport options, like walking or biking.

During the first week of the alert level 4 lockdown, when work shifted from the office to the dining room and all but essential travel was banned, Auckland recorded a 90 per cent improvement in air quality. Wellington saw a 72 per cent improvement – a fact scientists have mostly attributed to a lack of vehicles on the road.

And new research from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority shows if one in five Kiwis worked from home one day a week, it would prevent 84,000 tonnes of carbon from entering the atmosphere.

“Having that option to potentially walk to your office, bike to your office, get public transport and not be in a 45 minute to an hour commute [changes things],” Alfassi Berman said.

“People come from Botany and from Helensville to work in town – I think that’s crazy.”

People are already starting to adopt other sustainable habits, but are missing some major contributors to emissions, he said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Alfassi Berman created the sustainable fashion brand Out of Sight after noticing that most sustainable brands were unaffordable to a lot of people.

It’s all very well to buy fewer packaged items at the supermarket, but wearing fast fashion brands that create lots of waste doesn’t make sense, Alfassi Berman said.

“Talk the talk, walk the talk and y’know, wear it too.”

Alfassi Berman created his own eco clothing brand, Out Of Sight, after noticing that sustainable clothing options, while available, were out of most people’s price range.

He also provides input on Auckland Council’s Youth Advisory Panel, where he is able to have a say on wider environmental issues.

He’s spent the past few years travelling the globe attending summits and conferences and has found one thing to be true: We aren’t the only ones dealing with these problems.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Na'or Alfassi Berman caught his passion for the environment in the hills of West Auckland.

“In Europe and Scandinavia especially, they have spent years perfecting how cars, cyclists and pedestrians interact. Why are we recreating that wheel? Get in touch with someone there, bring someone over if we have to [to help us do the same].”

Alfassi Berman is not alone in his sentiments: 24-year-old Jen Coatham said New Zealand’s method of tackling coronavirus “hard and early” could be applied to environmental issues too.

As part of the youth-led climate group Generation Zero, for the past five years Coatham has seen first-hand how much the younger generation cares about what happens to the environment – because young people, more than anyone, will have to deal with the consequences.

Like Alfassi Berman, Coatham said a lot can be done by individuals with support from local governments and companies.

For example, allowing people to work from home, even part-time, would help cut travel emissions and contribute to cutting waste too, she said.

“With people eating at home there is a significant amount of reduction in emissions from packaging food.”

However, the government also needs to come to the party and use funds to create real change, she said.

“Doing carbon accounting on every project they tick off and knowing what the effect on the environment will be is going to be super valuable in making good decisions.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff 16-year-old George Hobson is the national campaigns co-ordinator for Forest and Bird youth.

Heading into the local nature reserve and listening to native bird sounds is not how every 16-year-old spent their lockdown, but it is where George Hobson could be found.

With no car noises or McDonald's packaging rolling across the road tumbleweed-style, the past few months in Wellington had shown just how different things could be, he said.

But it wasn’t all playing cricket at the local park – he also spent a lot of time on Zoom calls managing Forest & Bird’s youth national campaign.

Investing in people with sustainable business ideas – who he believes will come out of the woodwork post-coronavirus – could make a huge difference for the environment, Hobson said.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Hobson spent a lot of his time during lockdown in the nature reserve close to his house.

Nature also needs to be “at the heart" of all government decisions moving forward, he said.

Public sentiment is definitely shifting into the right place as people were able to see the value of having a thriving environment through the extra walks and exploration they did over the lockdown period, he said.

Te Papa curator of vertebrates Colin Miskelly agreed lockdown forced people to slow down, look around and notice their local environment.

Views of the New Zealand Birds Online website soared 42 per cent during level 4 as Kiwis flocked to research the native birds they saw on their walks, he said.

“What's changed is the people. The birds are probably no different to what they were last month or last year ... we just started to notice them.”

Working from home, part- or full-time, could have knock-on effects in terms of sustainability, all the young people Stuff spoke to said.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Hobson hopes that over lockdown, people were able to see the value of having a thriving natural environment.

Having fewer cars on the road would build impetus for better infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists, such as wider footpaths and more bike lanes, they said.

University of Auckland population health professor Alistair Woodward is confident the ideas proposed by Alfassi Berman, Coatham and Hobson could be put into practice – and have a positive impact.

“It requires motivation and political leadership – we know what to do and it is very simple,” he said.

Progress has been made over the past five years to transform Auckland city into a more bike-friendly environment, he said, but more can be done.

However, Woodward was not sold on Alfassi Berman’s idea of multiple commercial and employment hubs.

Creating them would be tricky and moving work away from the city centre might not be feasible, he said.