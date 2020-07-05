Coronavirus: Conservation charities sound the alarm on funding crisis

Nearly 900,000 pangolins have been trafficked since 2000 according to a wildlife watchdog and the endangered mammals are suspected to be behind the spread of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus has triggered a funding crisis for conservation charities – which are being forced to scale back their operations.

Forest & Bird plans to cut jobs – and reduce their office space.

The World Wide Fund for Nature NZ has had to give up their Wellington HQ offices and staff have moved to a four-day week, taking a pay-cut.

But both organisations say fighting for the health of oceans and the planet is even more important as the illegal wildlife trade and habitat destruction threaten human health.

PAUL SAGAR One of the creatures charities hope to protect: elephant seal numbers on Campbell Island in the sub-Antarctic have reduced by more than 97 per cent.

WWF-NZ chief executive Livia Esterhazy said the conservation organisation anticipated a 30-50 per cent drop in income, when the country entered level 4 lockdown in March.

She negotiated to exit the lease on their central Wellington offices and staff now work from home. That meant letting the office manager go, reducing staff headcount to 19.

Her employees are also working a four-day week until the end of September. And WWF-NZ launched a fundraising drive, telling supporters the charity is facing “an unprecedented financial crisis”.

“We did a call out for support for WWF, which we've never done before, an emergency campaign.

“We were in a financial situation where there was a bit of a hole, and I was staring down the barrel of potentially more restructuring.

“Our core supporters understand our work and the link between a pandemic and nature. So, I've been super humbled by our donors – at this point in time, we're waiting for the figures, but I'm hard crossing my fingers that will show that we've closed the gap, and can keep holding on.

“But it is literally that knife-edge, because we don't know if the economy will continue to reverberate.”

The World Wide Fund is a global organisation, but the national organisations are financially independent and must raise their own funds for advocacy and conservation work.

“It's not a big conglomerate at all: we live and breathe by the donations of these amazing New Zealanders,” Esterhazy said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Forest & Bird chief executive Kevin Hague.

Forest & Bird is currently consulting with staff on a restructuring proposal. It is likely to result in the loss of four jobs – with other vacancies remaining unfilled.

Almost half of the charity's revenue comes from monthly donations, which have taken a hit.

And because of the lockdown, and social distancing restrictions, recruiters were unable to carry out street fundraising.

“Another stream of revenue for us is one-off donations, and they're quite often out of people's investments,” chief executive Kevin Hague said.

“You know, retired people with a share portfolio who'll give some proportion of the dividends.

“Those one-off donations are significantly impacted because people's investment returns have been way down.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Livia Esterhazy at a protest at Parliament to get MPs to resolve a stand-off on the Kermadec Sanctuary.

Hague said he was expecting static revenue levels for the next couple of years and has renegotiated rent on the Wellington headquarters, frozen wages and recruitment, returned leased vehicles and clamped down on spending.

In a recent staff survey, three-quarters of staff said they'd be happy working from home, so the charity may look to reduce office space or close some regional offices.

“I don't think [revenue] it'll actually decline, except in real terms. But that's quite a substantial impact for us because we've been on a growth path that has seen us do more.

“And by doing more, we've created a higher public profile, which is driven higher donations.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Forest & Bird want to ensure climate change and environmental policies remain a priority in the election campaign.

Hague said the charity has also reshaped its plans for September's general election and it will focus heavily on reforming the economy in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

“On the obvious basis that if you look at habitat degradation, or destruction or over-extraction, it's all about economic settings, really. It will continue to extract until there's nothing left.

“Suddenly, there is an opportunity right now to actually really go hard on this, retooling the economy to make it do something different and have a restorative relationship with nature.”