'Mass die-off': Hundreds of elephants mysteriously, suddenly die in Botswana

Hundreds of African elephants have died in Botswana under mysterious circumstances.

“This is a mass die-off on a level that hasn’t been seen in a very, very long time,” National Park Rescue’s director of conservation Dr Niall McCann​ told The Guardian.

Most of the deaths within Okavango Delta​ in northern Botswana were centralised around watering holes.

Around 169 fatalities had been recorded by the end of May.

By mid-June, that number had more than doubled. The deteriorating health of the living elephants in the region suggests the number of fatalities will increase in the coming weeks.

There are said to be around 350 elephants in the park.

McCann told the news outlet he couldn't recall a die-off “this significant” outside of drought.

The cause of death is still unknown, with the Botswana Government yet to test samples. Without proper testing, the cause cannot be identified, and Covid-19 restrictions could mean results will take a couple of weeks.

The Guardian reported the deaths were possibly caused by poisoning or an unknown pathogen.

Locals reported seeing some elephants walking around in circles, which may indicate a neurological issue.

Anthrax has been ruled out, but it’s not known if there is any risk to locals in the region.

McCann said the way some carcasses were laying – face down – indicated they died “very quickly”. Others appeared to have wandered around and died slowly.

“It’s very difficult to say what this toxin is.”