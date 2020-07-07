Meat, clothes and rubbish dumped at recycling facility 'a disgrace'

Richard Moore is disgusted at the condition of the recycling drop-off point at Spicer Landfill, Porirua.

Raw meat, clothes and mountains of rubbish have grown at landfills as Wellingtonians “Marie Kondoed” their homes during and after the lockdown.

Waste at one Wellington landfill on Monday was piled high at a recycling drop-off point – it was too much to fit in the bins.

Wellingtonian of the Year environment category nominee Richard Moore said the recycling station located at Spicer Landfill in Porirua was “a disgrace”.

“Here they provide a free fly-tipping service to landfill.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Richard Moore is disgusted at the condition of the recycling drop-off point at Spicer Landfill, Porirua.

Moore said he was also curious why councils had said number 6 plastic, polystyrene, now must to go to landfill.

”They have never recycled number 6 packaging,” he said.

Porirua City Council water and waste manager David Down said the council had noticed an increase in fly tipping and illegal dumping during the lockdown.

“We’ve had TVs, beds, food waste, tyres – not unusual as such but certainly not the waste types we’ve set it up for.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Raw meat and bones left at a recycling facility in Porirua.

It was so bad, it increased to around 10 times the normal level, he said.

Despite the mess on Monday, Down said the level had dropped back down to pre-lockdown levels.

“The essence of the problem is poor user behaviour and non-residential use,” Down said. “We also have issues with ‘lazy’ users not putting material in containers.”

The mountain of cardboard seen at the facility was due to dumping by commercial businesses, Down said.

Dominion-Post Some say the amount of illegal dumping and littering has been increasing since lockdown.

“We often note cardboard that appears to have come from takeaway businesses, and also large appliance packaging – too much to be coming from residential drop-off alone.”

They wanted to empty more frequently in the weekends, Down said.

“The regional facility it goes to (OJI in Lower Hutt) does not process in the weekends and cannot store an entire weekend quantity.

“We have been seeking further containers, however the lockdown period brought this to a halt for a while.”

Petone’s Michelle Stronach-Marsh runs and collects rubbish on the foreshore, and said she’s noted an increase in illegal dumping around Wellington since the lockdown.

“That’s a real concerning thing that people are not dealing with their litter.”

A spokesperson for Wellington City Council said there had not been an increase in fly tipping, and dumping around recycling stations at the Southern Landfill.

“This used to be a problem but not now, thanks to efforts by our Tip Shop staff. They regularly check the area throughout the day to ensure we don’t get dumping and that we’re getting the right items placed in the right bins, and educate and inform customers at the same time.”

Hutt City Council had not seen an increase in illegal dumping, a spokesperson told Stuff.