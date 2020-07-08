Waipā launches campaign to sort and improve recycling habits

There are 16 people employed at the recycling and sorting centre in Te Awamutu. Working on the sorting line here is Neil Tonihi, Autumn Tonihi (right) and Jeanette Cooper (back).

People are being asked to stop buying food wrapped in plastics which can’t be recycled as part of an initiative to clean up our rubbish behaviour.

Residents in the Waipā district could also have their recycling bins audited, to see if there’s more advice needed around what can and can’t be recycled.

It’s all part of an education initiative Waipā District Council and its recycling contractor, Metalic Sweeping, plan over the coming months.

The two will use the new sorting centre in Te Awamutu to demonstrate what happens to recycling once it’s collected from homes.

READ MORE:

* Plastic recycling set to be cut back - 300 tonnes set for landfill

* Lazy recyclers in the firing line as landfill costs soar

* New plastic recycling rules for Waimakariri after coronavirus compounds export options



Dominico Zapata/Stuff Operations manager Caleb Ahu says three trucks operate five days a week to bring in the thousands of mixed recycling bins and glass bins to the sorting centre.

Public tours are planned, the first already has 80 places booked for July 15. School tours will follow.

Journalists were first though, at a recent tour, led by the council’s operations team leader Jennifer Braithwaite and Metalic’s operations manager Caleb Ahu.

Braithwaite said the global market demand for recycling plastic grades 3, 4, 6 and 7 has dropped because they are difficult to make into other products.

These plastics are used to wrap meat in trays, biscuits, sushi or to make yoghurt pots and squeeze bottles to name a few.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Waipā District Council's Operations Team Leader Jennifer Braithwaite says the sorting centre enables the council to provide clean plastic, paper and cardboard material which earn a premium from recycling markets.

Council stopped accepting these types for recycling in June 2019.

“We don’t have a market for them and we’re asking not to put them into recycling bins,” Braithwaite said.

“Our education programme will be around encouraging people not to buy any products that are wrapped in those plastics, to look at alternatives.”

Braithwaite said plastic grades 1, 2 and 5 are the easiest to recycle and have good market value for recycling.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff The new sorting centre opened in March and continued to operate through the lockdown alert levels, allowing recycling collections to continue in the Waipā district.

These are used to make soft drink or water bottles or milk and cream bottles, for example.

“We get revenue from recycling these plastics as there is a market to on-sell. That means we can reduce our costs for ratepayers.

“It’s also good because we are reducing product going to our landfill.”

The new sorting centre was opened in March and is key to removing “contaminants”.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Staff sort the recycling into bins which can then be baled for transport to Auckland. The glass goes to O-I Glass and plastic, tins, cans, paper and cardboard go to Visy Recycling.

Operations manager Claeb Ahu said he continued to be surprised by what people thought could be recycled.

“One day we had a whole sheep fleece head up the sort line. Today we’ve had a drill come through and a tool box.

“Something like a bit of oil or paint, if that got mixed up it could potentially spoil a large amount of recycling.”

Ahu said random bin inspections would help educate people.

“If an inspection shows people have the right plastics in their bin, we might give them a sticker to say, thanks for doing a good job.

“If there’s something in the bin that shouldn’t be there, perhaps we can offer a bit more education.”