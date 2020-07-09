Council will stop pouring wastewater into Tukituki River at cost of $15m to $50m

It was supposed to be a cheap fix to wastewater plants that poured treated effluent into Hawke’s Bay rivers.

But despite an upgrade costing $8.4 million between 2013-17, the wastewater plants at Waipawa and Waipukurau continue to breach resource consent by failing to adequately treat waste entering the Tukituki and Waipawa rivers.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, with a population of just 15,000, could be the poster child for the critical need to invest in the nation’s water infrastructure.

Like many small councils it has dated and ailing infrastructure that still discharges waste to waterways.

But the galling dilemma faced by ratepayers here is that it’s going to cost a further $15m to $50m to fix the problem that was supposed to be solved by the $8.4m they’ve already paid.

How much of the cost will fall to ratepayers will become clear in the next few years as central government works through its Three Waters reforms and the funding it may make available to councils to improve their infrastructure.

john cowpland/Stuff The Waipawa wastewater plant discharges into the Waipawa River, which flows into the Tukituki River.

The ‘’floating wetland’’ upgrades to the Waipawa and Waipukurau plants haven’t been able to meet resource consent conditions for ammonia levels entering the river and regularly breach E.coli levels. In 2017 the council, after pleading guilty to exceeding consent conditions, agreed to undertake an independent review to find a solution.

It has arrived at three options. All involve discharging wastewater to land instead of rivers.

The cheap option, estimated to cost $15m to $20m would see the existing plants retained.

The other options would cost about $50m. One would see new plants at both sites; the other would see a new plant at Waipawa, with wastewater piped to it from Waipukurau.

The options and costs would be going to ratepayers for consultation next month.

CHB Mayor Alex Walker said there was a trade-off between the options that would be considered.

“We know the existing plants won’t be able to bring the ammonia levels down much further than they already do,” she said.

“The council has already invested money in the plants as they exist now, and it’s really important for us to have done all the homework to make sure the next time we spend millions of dollars it’s actually going to work,” Walker said.

supplied The 'floating wetlands' at the wastewater plants are to be removed and dried before being dumped at a landfill. They failed to improve discharge quality to required levels.

She noted that water quality standards were likely to improve, meaning that even if current standards were met, it may not be sufficient in the future.

Monitoring by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council reveals that both plants are still “significantly noncompliant”.

Tests are underway on a piece of land purchased by council near the Waipawa plant to assess its suitability for use as Rapid Infiltration Bed (a permeable earthen basin, designed and operated to treat and disperse wastewater).

Once a preferred option had been chosen it would be included in next year’s Long Term Plan consultation.

And wastewater won’t be removed from the rivers anytime soon.

“It’s going to take roughly seven years of phasing through to completion of any of the options,” Walker said.

The government’s Three Waters Reform programme consists of three stages. The first requires councils to agree to be part of an information-sharing process in order to access some of the $761m. The second and third stages require further commitments in order to access further funding, and possibly the creation of public multi-regional entities that would be in shared ownership of local authorities.

“The reality for us is that the current system doesn’t work for us. Expectations are high, the costs are high, and we have to find a way to fund it ... Whether we sign up to new structure will depend on what it looks like, and what our community wants,” she said.