Why did the little blue penguin cross the road? Because it could ... safely

Little blue penguins are at risk in Golden Bay. The Mohua Penguin Trust, which has been working to halt that trend, has received a grant to install solar-powered signs warning motorists that penguins may be crossing the road.

Little blue penguins will be able to cross Golden Bay streets more safely following the installation of solar-powered warning signs, made possible with a lottery grant.

The Mohua (Golden Bay) Blue Penguin Trust has been granted $16,830 by the Lottery Environment and Heritage Committee to install two solar-powered signs to warn motorists that penguins may be crossing the road.

Officially called kororā, the world’s smallest penguins are roughly the height of a rugby ball and weigh about 1kg.

The charitable trust was formed last year to protect the at-risk bird and has been working hard to halt its declining population.

READ MORE:

* Little blue penguin sites likely top 300 in Golden Bay

* Little blue penguin detection dog finds 125 sites in Golden Bay

* Little blue penguin precinct possible as part of rejigged plan for Port Tarakohe



The trust will be installing two signs, one at the Pōhara end of Abel Tasman Drive, and the other at the Ligar Bay end.

They will light up with the words “PENGUINS CROSSING” when a vehicle approaches, only activated during the nesting season and at night.

Trust chair Cynthia McConville said the total cost of the project was about $29,000.

The remainder of the funds would come from the Tasman District Council, including ongoing maintenance of the signs, and other small grants.

Road safety “needed to be improved” for the little penguins on Abel Tasman Drive, she said.

“They have been coming ashore to nest in burrows and rock crevices in these limestone bluffs for thousands of years. This coastal area is Golden Bay's penguin hot spot,” she said.

Once common in Golden Bay, the conservation status of kororā is now at risk.

Its world population now stands at about 500,000 breeding pairs but is declining.

This is largely due to human impacts like urbanisation of coastal areas, which removed their nesting sites and introduced new threats such as predators, dogs and humans.

In 2019 a kororā detection dog and her handler found 248 kororā sites in Golden Bay.

With a further 50 sites estimated at Port Tarakohe and 28 at Rangihaeata, Golden Bay is home to the South Island’s second largest kororā colony.

Supplied The proposed re-development of Port Tarakohe in Golden Bay, and adjoining environmental precinct for penguins, could potentially be an eco-tourist attraction but would likely increase traffic on the road.

With multiple nests straddling Abel Tasman Drive, the penguins were regularly on the road at night, with numerous deaths each year.

McConville said nesting season had just begun, and three penguins had already been hit and killed on Abel Tasman Drive by vehicles recently.

At least five more were killed on the road in 2019.

The trust believed Golden Bay was potentially losing 5 to 10 per cent of its kororā population to preventable traffic fatalities.

The proposed redevelopment of the Port Tarakohe and adjoining environmental precinct for penguins could potentially be an eco-tourist attraction for Golden Bay, but would likely increase traffic on the road, she said.

The penguins can be found on land from June through March.

Supplied/Stuff-co-nz Many penguins die each year on Abel Tasman Drive in Golden Bay as adults have to cross the road many times to bring food to chicks in the nest.

During this time, they lay their eggs, attend to their young, and moult. After their chicks hatch, both parents care for them, remaining at their side until they are about three weeks old.

The parents continue to attend to their chicks until they are fully grown at eight weeks, making many trips to the ocean to bring back food.

The penguins usually mate for life, and a kororā chick will die if one of its parents is killed.

A spokesperson for the Lottery Environment Heritage committee said the trust’s project was “a good fit” for the grant, with its purpose to promote, protect and keep animal life safe from harm.