Rubbish finally gone, 18 years after council told owners to tidy Wellington property

BEFORE: The Patel’s Berhampore property contained piles of rubbish and waste items

It’s taken 18 years, 40 visits by council staff, three abatement notices and a court order, but a central Wellington property is finally clear of rubbish.

It was way back in 2002 when the alarming pile of rubbish at 3 Palm Grove, Berhampore, was first brought to the attention of Wellington City Council.

The property belongs to Randhirbhai Devabhai Patel and Jyotiben Patel.

At various times over the past 18 years the pile has receded, often following a visit by council staff or the issuing of the abatement notices in 2004, 2009, 2012 and 2019.

Things came to a head in January when the Patels failed to reduce the pile, and the council went to the Environment Court seeking an enforcement order - effectively compelling the Patels to clean up the mess or face a fine (of up to $300,000), or a term of imprisonment.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff AFTER: The Patels have complied with an enforcement order and cleared the mess.

The pile included numerous rubbish bags (contents unknown), car doors, kitchen sinks, bed bases, fish bins, corrugated iron, down-piping, paint buckets (contents unknown), fence palings, Formica panelling, ceramic tiles, wooden pallets, a concrete mixer, metal shelving, and various other items.

Environment Court Judge Brian Dwyer said "different people have different aspirations as to maintenance and upkeep of their properties", but there came a point when the impact on neighbours had to be recognised.

"The property has been and is kept in a shambolic condition which to the outside observer has all the appearance of a disorderly junk yard or recycling depot," he said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Older photos of waste material stored on the property. The pile’s size came and went over the years

The order, granted in late May, gave the Patels 30 days to move the rubbish.

When the period expired the council saw the Patels had made progress and gave them another few weeks.

On Monday a council spokeswoman said staff visited the property on Friday.

“We are satisfied that the property has been cleared to the extent that the enforcement order has been met. No further action is intended other than periodic inspections to ensure on-going compliance,” she said.