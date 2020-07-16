National strategy 'needed urgently' to stop recyclable materials going to landfill

Communities have consistently been calling for urgent action on waste and recycling, LGNZ says.

The Government has thrown $124 million at reducing the country’s growing waste pile, but not everyone agrees that’s enough.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) says a new $124 million in Government funding for onshore recycling and the expansion of the waste levy should be matched with a “strategic waste plan”, with the goal for New Zealand to be able to process its own waste onshore.

In the last decade, the amount of waste at council landfills has increased by 48 per cent.

“Simply funding recycling projects in a piecemeal fashion is not going to give us the scale we need to economically process waste and recyclables onshore,” LGNZ President Dave Cull said.

Stuff Eugenie Sage, associate minister for the environment, made the announcement in Auckland on Wednesday.

“That’s why our members have asked LGNZ to advocate for the implementation of the Local Government Waste Management Manifesto, which looks at every aspect of waste and recycling in New Zealand.”

Communities have consistently been calling for urgent action on waste and recycling, Cull said.

“This funding now puts real heft behind our nation’s efforts to clean up our own mess.”

Currently, there's still nowhere for most of the country's recycling to go - it's mostly shipped overseas to South East Asia.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic and international markets for recycling drying up means less plastic is likely to be able to be sent offshore.

Households all around the country are being warned to not expect their plastic to actually be recycled.

Following many other councils around the country, the Wellington City Council is the latest to announce it will only accept plastics 1, 2 and 5 in kerbside recycling - everything else will be sent to the tip.

Councils are saving up their plastic, landfills are reaching their brink, and some plastic isn't being recycled at all, but New Zealand could be waiting until 2030 to have its own recycling infrastructure.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the government’s announcement signalled a much-needed investment.

“With the closure of markets in China and Asia, which we relied on to take waste for recycling, there was the huge risk that progress in recycling would be reversed with paper and plastics again going to landfill.”