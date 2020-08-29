Green collar crime: Taking on those who offend against mother nature

The picturesque Taranaki landscape is not immune to the impacts of environmental offending. (File Photo)

The green collar criminal is not the person you see splayed out on the ground, harnessed in handcuffs after being hunted down by the good guys.

They’re sometimes faceless individuals or companies who breach environmental rules, standards and resource consents, and are caught out – usually only after the damage’s been done.

Their low-key court appearances, on the rare occasion they end up in the dock, will pass with little fanfare but the carnage caused to the environment by their illegal actions can be disastrous and long-lasting.

Land or water can be left contaminated, marine species wiped out and public health compromised.

READ MORE:

* Farmer fined $45k after illegal work caused death of fish species

* Environment watchdog has never brought a prosecution

* Consent snags sees New Plymouth District's food scraps sent 300kms north



Andy Jackson/Stuff Ngāti Ruanui leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer welcomed news of a prosecution after the death of hundreds of eels in her rohe following an ammonia spill into the Tawhiti stream earlier this year. (File Photo)

Last week, South Taranaki iwi Ngāti Ruanui heralded the decision by Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) to prosecute Silver Fern Farms for its role in an ammonia spill in Hāwera earlier this year, which killed hundreds of eels living in a nearby stream.

The meat company will front court for the first time on October 31.

This development follows a flurry of other prosecutions in the past 18 months, all spearheaded by TRC.

Citycare Ltd and the New Plymouth District Council were taken to court after 1.5 million litres of raw sewage spilled into the Mangati stream in Bell Block in January last year, killing native fish and eels.

Graincorp Liquid Terminals NZ Ltd was charged, and had since pleaded guilty, after 60-tonne fat spill blocked part of the New Plymouth sewer system last September. The mess cost ratepayers $540,000 to clean up.

NPDC/Stuff A 60-tonne fat spill which impacted a part of New Plymouth's sewer system last year, has resulted in charges being laid against the offending company. (File Photo)

Earlier this month, Stratford farmer Phillip Potroz was fined $45,000 for illegal earthworks, which drained a stream tributary, caused water to dam up and contaminants to be discharged, leaving several fish species dead.

While fines are the most common penalty faced by environmental offenders, jail time is also an option.

One of the toughest sentences handed down in New Zealand regarding breaches of the Resource Management Act (RMA) was a two-year jail term for Auckland businessman Augustine Lau in July 2018 after illegal development of several properties, including non-compliant earthworks and builds.

Deciding how to deal with people who buck the environmental rules in the region is the job of TRC, an organisation which is normally tight-lipped about its investigatory activities.

However, while it did not have a gung-ho attitude to prosecution – it averages about two each year –TRC director resource management Fred McLay told Stuff it had not lost a case in two decades.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Taranaki Regional Council director resource management Fred McLay says the agency has not lost a prosecution in 20 years. (File Photo)

“Comprehensive compliance monitoring and appropriate enforcement action has been a priority for this council for more than three decades.”

He declined a face-to-face interview, but in a response to written questions, McLay says the majority of the community was compliant, with council enforcement required in only about five per cent of cases.

This was generally for minor incidents of non-compliance with only a few classified as serious cases.

He says the main offences TRC deal with include unauthorised discharge of dairy effluent, unauthorised dumping of waste, unauthorised burning, offensive odours or dust discharges which go beyond property boundaries, and unauthorised earthworks.

Trends inspection staff see when they are visiting properties include consent holders who are under pressure and make poor decisions; people who do not read consents properly and know what is required of them, and a general unawareness of environmental standards set through regional plans.

McLay confirmed there are five pending prosecutions on it books but little could be disclosed in terms of detail.

But taking people to court appears to have the desired effect.

“In most cases following a prosecution, compliance improves and environmental quality increases,” he says.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Environmental law specialist Lauren Wallace says effective enforcement sits alongside proper monitoring. (File Photo)

Lauren Wallace, partner at New Plymouth law firm Govett Quilliam and a specialist in environmental law, says district and regional councils have a range of options available to deal with people who don’t play ball with the RMA.

For minor matters or first-time offenders, formal warnings, abatement notices and infringement fines are usually issued to ensure compliance, with prosecution typically used in cases where there have been serious transgressions.

But Wallace says effective enforcement goes hand-in-hand with effective monitoring.

“There is a lot of variation between regions and some councils are demonstrably less active in compliance monitoring and enforcement than others.”

She says prosecutions are costly and time-consuming so if public awareness of environmental issues does increase, coupled with expectations offending will be dealt with properly, “most councils will need to devote significantly more resources than they currently do to compliance monitoring and enforcement”.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Environmentalist Emily Bailey believes there is not enough monitoring regarding compliance. (File Photo)

Environmentalist Emily Bailey sits on TRC’s consent and regulatory committee so could not speak about specific cases or upcoming prosecutions.

However, she has mixed views personally on how well the region’s residents are looking after the natural world.

On a score of 1 to 10, with 1 being terrible, Bailey rates the region between 3 and 4 in terms of how well it is caring for the environment.

“A lot of people are doing the right thing, but some aren’t and there are a few cowboys that do what they want.”

She feels, especially in light of climate change, that not enough monitoring is happening in terms of compliance.

Some of that work is being done voluntarily by community groups, as well as tangata whenua, she says.

“Most of the iwi are doing monitoring off their own backs.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff Taranaki president of Federated Farmers, Lepperton dairy farmer Mark Hooper says the huge cost of infrastructure can be a factor in environmental compliance. (File Photo)

Farmers are one group who have been in the spotlight in the past regarding their environmental performance.

Mark Hooper, Taranaki president of Federated Farmers, believes there is a good attitude among those who make their living off the land to stick to the rules.

But one of the factors at play is the ability of farmers to afford investment in infrastructure.

He says some are limited by the lean economic living they make on the farm, which puts the “huge” cost to upgrade effluents systems out of reach.

Ageing systems can land people in trouble but so can human error, Hooper admits. However, he doubts non-compliance comes down to “the attitude of she’ll be right.”

Hooper says in the past farmers had been “up against it” especially in light of the ‘dirty dairying’ campaign launched in the early 2000s which focused on tackling bad farming practices which resulted in water pollution.

He says the scrutiny connected to the campaign made the problem seem worse than it actually was and farmers were left feeling they were being made an example of.

Supplied/Stuff Sarah Roberts, spokeswoman for Taranaki Energy Watch, says if business remains as usual, little will improve environmentally.

Another industry in the environmental spotlight in Taranaki has been oil and gas.

Sarah Roberts is spokeswoman for Taranaki Energy Watch, a group which works to protect public health and the environment from the effects of oil and gas exploration and production.

It recently took the South Taranaki District Council to the Environment Court to challenge oil and gas rules proposed in its district plan.

”Many businesses in Taranaki going about their work potentially have an environmental impact (both localised and global) particularly oil and gas and dairy,” she says.

She recently did some analysis of her own regarding non-compliant incidents dealt with by TRC in the past months.

“The problem doesn’t appear to be improving. If business as usual continues it is hard to see how much will change in the future.”