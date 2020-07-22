Waimea dam hydro proposal sparks concern over river life

The Lee River in mid-July with the construction of the Waimea dam in the background.

Water resource engineer Dr Mike Harvey says he's concerned about the potential effect on river life of a proposal to add power generation to the Waimea dam, which is now under construction near Nelson.

The addition of power generation to the dam in the Lee Valley could lead to hydropeaking, the on-and-off release of water from turbines causing artificial flow fluctuations downstream.

“My concern with the hydropeaking is that it will have adverse effects on the stream biota [animal and plant life] downstream of the dam as a result of very rapid up- and down-ramping of flows,” Harvey said. “This is a well known effect of load following. If it hasn’t been looked at, it needs to be.”

Harvey has a home in Tasman District but often works in the United States on dam projects within his speciality, which is rivers. He has bachelor and master degrees in agricultural science from Lincoln and a PhD in water resources from Colorado State University.

READ MORE:

* Tasman District Council asks for $32.6m from Government for Waimea dam project

* Waimea dam build running six months behind schedule

* Waimea dam plan costs not worked out, says water resources engineer



CHERIE SIVIGNON/STUFF Water resource engineer Dr Mike Harvey says the potential effects of hydropeaking need to be investigated before any power generation is added to the Waimea dam.

Along with his comments, Harvey provided a 2016 article from the American Institute of Biological Sciences outlining the negative effect of hydropeaking on aquatic insect life, “organisms that play an essential role in food webs in and along the world’s rivers”.

The article outlines the gathering of available invertebrate data from dammed rivers throughout the western United States.

“Insect diversity was strongly and negatively related to the degree of hydropeaking across the 16 rivers for which adequate data were available,” the article says.

Harvey also provided a work plan to evaluate the peaking power effects on the Colorado River that he said had been implemented by the US Bureau of Reclamation.

“Peaking power has a very adverse effect,” Harvey said. “It creates shore problems on the margins on the channel where a lot of the bugs live.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Waimea Water Ltd chief executive Mike Scott, pictured at the Waimea dam construction site this month, has outlined the possibility of adding fuse gates to the dam to increase its storage for power generation.

The ramping down of flows could be so rapid that fish had been left stranded on the margins of the Snake River downstream of Hells Canyon Dam.

“Herons love that,” Harvey said. “It’s sushi on Idaho Power.”

Harvey’s concern comes after Waimea Water Ltd chief executive Mike Scott in late June outlined a proposal to add fuse gates to the Waimea dam to increased storage in the reservoir for power generation. Scott outlined the proposal at a Tasman District Council meeting and a Waimea Water public gathering.

Waimea Water Ltd is a council controlled organisation responsible for managing the construction, operation and maintenance of the dam. It is a joint venture between the council, which is the majority shareholder, and Waimea Irrigators Ltd.

Scott told councillors that Waimea Water was looking at the opportunity to use the flood reservoir “to create value” for the dam project and showed a slide with an image of fuse gates.

“This would allow storage of water to utilise for power generation,” he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Construction work is picking up on the $129.4 million Waimea Dam project.

At the public meeting, Scott told the audience power generation needn’t be continuous.

“Peaking plants don't run 24/7,” Scott said. “In fact, what the generators are really interested in is peak demand.”

In response to questions from Harvey at the public meeting on whether the effects down river of such a peaking power plant had been investigated, Scott said they had.

“It actually moderates it [flows],” he said.

In response to questions this week from Stuff about whether the river life downstream of any possible power plant had been considered, council engineering services manager Richard Kirby said power generation was “subservient to the main purpose of the dam”.

Though Waimea Water had been talking about fuse gates to increase the capacity of the dam, “we’re not doing it at all as part of the current project,” Kirby said.

Waimea Water Ltd/Supplied An impression of how the completed Waimea dam is expected to look with the spillway on the right.

If the fuse gates and power generation were added “then we’ll have to go through the whole consenting process that would cover that [downstream river life] off,” he said.

The council in April asked the Government for $32.6 million in funding for the Waimea dam project. That total included $13m to meet estimated costs of the Covid-19 lockdown and accelerate the construction of the dam, $10m to help offset additional costs due to an earlier $25m budget blowout and $9.6m for a hydro power station and associated infrastructure. It is yet to hear the outcome of that application.