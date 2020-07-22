'Incredible' Aurora Australis light shows paint the sky above Antarctica

This stunning Aurora Australis light performance was captured from the Scott Base wind farm on July 14.

Two “incredible” natural light shows near Scott Base have been captured by a Kiwi engineer on the ice.

The first Aurora Australis light performance was snapped by Antarctica NZ engineer Luke Keehan, who is a regular in Antarctica, on July 14.

The second, taken from Observation Hill a week later, was not intended to capture a light show, but merely a panoramic view of the area.

“It was happenstance that the aurora was there when I got there,” Keehan said.

READ MORE:

* Southern lights, Aurora Australis, likely to light up night sky

* Kiwis fear cancer after working near leaky US nuclear reactor in Antarctica

* Aurora Australis lights up Lake Rotoiti



Keehan braved -35 degrees Celsius ambient on Tuesday to capture a panorama of McMurdo Station, Scott Base and the wider area, when a “bonus aurora” presented itself, he said.

A week prior, the aurora was “spectacularly strong” so Keehan set up his camera, which he carries at all times, and decided to do a quick panorama. Both spectacles were “incredible”, he said.

Luke Keehan/Antarctica NZ This picture taken from Observation Hill near Scott Base revealed an unexpected aurora on Tuesday night.

“The Milky Way just happened to be in a very good spot,” he said.

An aurora is an interaction between released solar particles and our upper atmosphere.

Green lights typically come first, then turn into reds and magentas.

Auroras are hard to predict, and while there are estimations of when you should see one, they do not always come through.

STUFF Widespread ice sheet melting in Antarctica could raise sea levels by 20 metres.

“The further south you go the more you see them,” Keehan said.

On Tuesday night, he could see an aurora overhead that got reasonably strong, but it lasted little more than an hour.

“It’s hard to predict well. It really takes a camera to bring out the colours properly,” he said.

“If it’s a strong aurora you’ll see colour in sky. It’s one of those things that you are really lucky to see.”