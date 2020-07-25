New plan to deal with Christchurch's mountains of rubbish

Christchurch's EcoCentral recycling depot is dealing with a lot of contamination, meaning the recycling is unable to be processed and has to be dumped. (Video first published on June 2, 2020)

A major revamp of how Christchurch deals with its mountains of waste could see investment in new technology to sort paper and plastics and the exclusion of glass from kerbside recycling.

The city council wants to reduce the amount of rubbish and to manage it in a more sustainable way to cut waste and pollution.

A new plan that will dictate how it is dealt with over the next six years is underpinned by key goals – a vision of zero waste, reducing reliance on landfill and moving towards a circular economy, where all products can be reused, recycled or repurposed.

Paper and cardboard could also be composted and kerbside collections expanded across Banks Peninsula, and the council will work more closely with businesses and industry to cut waste and develop innovative solutions.

But the bold aim is likely to come at a cost, one that could be met by hiking fees to process recycling and moving to a “user pays” system.

Joe Johnson/Stuff EcoCentral is seeing a lot of contamination from food scraps and other general waste, which means a lot of recycling cannot be processed and has to be dumped into landfill.

Council waste boss Helen Beaumont said the plan would tackle growing challenges authorities face in processing waste, recycling and organic material, and how the council could encourage the reduction of commercial and industrial waste.

“Minimising waste leads to a more efficient use of the earth’s finite resources, less pollution and less harm to our environment,” she said.

“Taking a circular economy approach means constant reuse of products and materials – designing products so that waste, pollution and greenhouse gases are taken out of the system.”

More than 200,000 tonnes of waste is sent to landfill in Christchurch each year – the equivalent of 538 kilograms per person.

Another 115,000 tonnes is processed through recycling and composting facilities, diverting about 65 per cent of household waste from landfill.

Residents are struggling to get their recycling right, with truckloads of yellow bin rubbish needlessly sent to landfill every day for the last 12 weeks, costing ratepayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Christchurch is heavily reliant on overseas processing for its recycling, with few suitable facilities in New Zealand.

But a significant shift in international markets, particularly in China, which has introduced strict thresholds for levels of contamination that it will accept, has caused a glut of recyclable materials worldwide and caused values to plummet.

The $90 per tonne fee at council-owned recycling company EcoCentral may also have to double to $180 per tonne to remain viable.

Councils will have to work more with the Government on local solutions for reducing rubbish and to reuse and recover unwanted products that frequently end up in landfill.

A waste audit in 2018 found 39.6 per cent of material going to landfill from Christchurch could have been diverted to either recycling or organics collections, the equivalent of 46,000 tonnes.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Composting facility Living Earth in Bromley, east Christchurch, has been contracted by the city council since 2009 to deal with food and garden waste.

EcoCentral last year investigated whether it is economically and environmentally viable for the millions of drinks bottles, household products and old newspapers discarded each year to be dealt with in the South Island.

While the results of that study are yet to be made public, it suggested glass could be excluded from kerbside recycling collections to increase paper quality.

Certain plastics could also be excluded to increase commodity values of mixed plastics, while additional technology could be brought in to help minimise contamination.

The council is also examining alternative disposal options for paper and cardboard at the Living Earth composting centre, which could see both materials destined for composting if markets for recycling fail.

The public will have their say, with councillors expected to push through special consultation on it next week so the plan is completed by the October deadline.