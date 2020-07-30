Dead Kea found in Arthur's Pass may have been shot

A Kea found with unusual injuries in Arthur’s Pass village may have been shot with an air rifle, an initial post-mortem has found.

Local motelier Peter Neale said the kea, an unbanded juvenile, was “still warm” when it was found, and its injury was a “really odd one”.

“There’s just this one indentation in the back of the head,” he said. “There weren’t any other injuries to suggest a vehicle-strike. The back of the head doesn’t really relate to a car.”

Kea Conservation Trust community engagement coordinator Dr Laura Young said the autopsy results were not conclusive, but an air-rifle was a possibility.

READ MORE:

* Kea lead poisoning epidemic in Arthur's Pass worrying environmentalists

* Volunteers remove lead from old Abel Tasman farm buildings to protect kea

* Ski company wants kea to return to New Zealand skifields



“We’re not 100 per cent certain ... [being shot] is a potential from the post-mortem: there was one vehicle-strike in the same week, and they sometimes get attacked by falcons. It could be a dive-injury, but it didn’t look quite right.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Though kea being cheeky might endear them to tourists and photographers, their tendency to get into mischief can get them into trouble with frustrated property-owners or lead them into dangerous situations.

The kea hit by a car near the viaduct was also found to have high lead levels. Young also personally delivered a lead-poisoned kea and another with both an injured leg and lead poisoning to the wildlife hospital within about a month.

Young said while it was not yet clear if the most recent kea fatality was intentional, it was a reminder that “it does still happen”, and kea that were attracted to heavily populated areas were likely to either make a nuisance of themselves or put themselves in danger.

“These days it’s relatively infrequent, but it definitely still happens. You hear about it through the grapevine ... No matter which way you look at it, there’s always something getting them, whether it’s intentional or not.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff This time of year is when juvenile birds are frequently out exploring, and getting into sometimes fatal trouble.

Kea have been killed in the past by frustrated people who can't stop them from damaging their property or their work equipment, but kea are more often killed accidentally by people who hit them while driving, or by lead poisoning.

Kea often consume lead from old nails and flashings because they are attracted to human habitations when they’re fed, and lead can have a sweet taste.

Young said it was hard to say if the current spate was out of the ordinary, since kea populations and kea deaths tended to fluctuate.

She said in the time between October and December last year, nine kea were killed, “and that's just the ones that we know of ... Their numbers are generally decreasing”.

“There are characters that you start to recognise, like Clarence who is always at Death’s Corner. Just imagine if we didn’t have those individuals to connect people with the species anymore.”