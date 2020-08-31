Fears proposed rural subdivision will threaten rare Nelson bush remnant

Lindy Kelly in the Kelly Conservation Forest on her family farm in Enner Glynn, Nelson.

A Nelson family is concerned a proposed subdivision will threaten a rare remnant of lowland forest they have nurtured, with the support of the community, for more than three decades.

The Kelly Conservation Forest is an 11-hectare slice of native bush inside the Kelly family’s working farm in Enner Glynn, that dates back to pre-European times.

It contains more than 100 different species of native plants including mature tawa, titoki and matai and it is home to a number of rare and endangered species including the Nelson green gecko and the pārera or grey duck.

Landowner Lindy Kelly​ and her family have worked to expand the forest to four times its original size over the last 35 years, with the help of the community and countless volunteers.

READ MORE:

* Kelly's Conservation Forest grows with thousands more trees planted

* Public to get the first peek after thousands of trees planted at Kelly's Bush

* Land across Nelson and Marlborough open for mining prospect offers



Kelly says a proposal to subdivide the neighbouring land and build six houses, which requires an exemption from the rural zoning rules, will threaten the conservation area that has become a much-loved sanctuary for the thousands of people who visit it on public open days each year.

The forest is protected by a Department of Conservation covenant and has been identified by Nelson City Council as a “significant natural area”, providing important corridor connections or habitats for rare indigenous species.

Developer and neighbouring landowner Justin Irvine​ said the proposed subdivision had been designed to be sympathetic to the site, with an awareness of the nearby conservation area and local water catchment.

Irvine has lodged a resource consent application with the Nelson City Council to build an additional six houses on the property adjoining the Kelly’s, which is a non-permitted activity in a rural zone.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Lindy Kelly with the Kelly Conservation Forest in the background, looking across to the land where a subdivision of six lots is proposed.

Irvine said he had been working on the project for two years and it involved a boundary adjustment.

“I have engaged a range of experts – a landscape architect, wastewater and stormwater engineers, a traffic engineer, planning and subdivision consultants – to assist me in designing the development so that it is of a scale and with controls that are sympathetic to the site and locality, including an awareness of the nearby conservation area and the local water catchment.”

But Kelly said the application “refused to acknowledge and consider the effects of the proposed subdivision on the conservation area”.

She had “significant concerns” about the effects of the proposed stormwater and wastewater dispersal directly into the already erosion prone conservation area and into tributaries of Jenkins Creek.

“This raises serious concerns about the impact on freshwater quality from erosion and sedimentation.”

She also had concerns about the negative effects on the air and noise quality as well as the fact rural zoning meant there were different rules around firearm use, fire permits and livestock ownership.

The forest is in a gully with the proposed houses to be built on adjacent land, where Kelly said they would be visible from the conservation area, ruining the currently peaceful setting.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Lindy Kelly in her favourite part of the forest, where tawa, titoki and matai trees date back to the pre-European era.

She said it was heart-breaking to think of what the community could lose because of the development.

The conservation area has received a number of awards over the last 10 years. In 2018, the project received 5000 native trees from the organisation Trees That Count and was given another 5000 trees the following year.

Trails and picnic areas have been established in the bush, with the Kelly family welcoming more than 1000 visitors every year through open days, educational visits and school plantings.

“At what cost do we relentlessly keep spreading out and building? Because once lost, this pristine oasis, so rare, valuable and close to town, can never be recovered.”

Kelly wanted the Nelson City Council to put a stop to non-permitted urban sprawl and asked that the Nelson community be an “affected party” so people could have their say.

She said volunteers, project supporters, Nelson City Councillors, local MPs and iwi had expressed concern at the threat to the conservation area.

Nelson City Council group manager of environmental management Clare Barton​ said under the Nelson Resource Management Plan the rural zone involved would allow two additional house lots of at least three hectares as a controlled activity.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Lindy Kelly and her family have owned the farm in Enner Glynn for 35 years and have expanded the remnant lowland forest to four times its original size.

Applications for more house lots could be made as a “non-complying activity” which meant resource consent may or may not be granted.

Barton confirmed the development for six additional house lots was being sought in Enner Glynn Rd.

“As part of the resource consent process environmental impacts – including effects from the proposed earthworks, stormwater and wastewater disposal and effects on landscape and rural amenity values are considered.”

Barton said 2.3 hectares of lowland hill country on the Kelly property was mapped as a significant natural area in 2007. It was not directly adjacent to the subdivision on Enner Glynn Rd and the community planting area on the property, which is adjacent to the subdivision, was not recognised as a significant natural area (SNA).

There are around 160 SNAs on private land in Nelson, and they do not currently have any special planning protections, although that was being considered under the Nelson Plan review.

Barton said through the resource consent process, the application will be assessed for any effects on the environment including on any habitats and ecosystems.

“Council is seeking further information to better understand the impacts of the proposal and once this has been received the next step is to determine if there are affected parties and whether the scale of the impacts requires the application to be notified publicly.”