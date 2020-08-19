Company director convicted over failure to remove tyre pile in North Canterbury

The tyres at Racecourse Rd, Amberley, have been the subject of enforcement proceedings since 2017. (File photo)

Two companies and a company director have been found guilty of contravening a court order requiring them to remove a massive pile of tyres from a North Canterbury yard.

Annexure Services Ltd, its director Peter George Benden, and Tyre Recycling Services New Zealand Ltd were found guilty of two charges each in the Environment Court on Friday following a trial in July. All the charges relate to the contravention of an enforcement order made by the court on April 24, 2018.

The removal of a massive pile of end-of-life tyres from a yard in Amberley's Racecourse Rd has been a contentious issue, and the focus of a legal battle, for more than two years.

It even led to an exasperated homeowner, 62-year-old Gary Robert Grimmer, setting fire to the tyres after numerous fruitless attempts to have them removed.

In February 2016, Michael Le Roy, the lessee of the yard, started storing tyres on the property. He was collecting them for Tyre Recycling Services New Zealand Ltd and 2016 Tyre Shredding Ltd.

Despite council abatement notices dating back to 2016, and several complaints from residents worried about the fire risk, the tyres kept mounting up. In December 2017, Environment Canterbury applied for an enforcement order to have the tyres removed.

2016 Tyre Shredding Ltd later changed its name to Annexure Tyre Services Ltd, and Benden is its sole director.

The various parties met in March 2018 to discuss the removal of the tyres. The respondents estimated there were just over 124,000 tyres at the property, while the council thought there was about 200,000.

The parties agreed to remove 124,000 tyres within 28 weeks, and have any remaining tyres gone by December 31, 2018.

To keep to the agreed timeline, at least six full truck and trailer loads of tyres had to be removed each week.

During the July trial, the court heard only 82 loads were removed from the site between May 7, 2018, and the end of March 2019. That equated to an average of 1.7 loads per week.

Some weeks, no tyres were removed at all.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Phil Mauger, owner of Maugers Contracting Ltd, built a tyre shredding machine to help get rid of the Amberley stockpile.

The respondents gave the council various explanations for why the tyres were not being removed, including sickness, staff injury, machinery breakdowns and bad weather.

Benden argued in court that Annexure Services Ltd was not set up to transport end-of-life tyres, did not own any trucks, and did not have a role in the tyres’ transportation. His defence council submitted there were not reasonable steps available to Benden to prevent the enforcement order being breached.

Judge John Hassan rejected the submissions, saying he had no doubt Benden knew the tyres were not being removed in accordance with the enforcement order and took no steps to rectify the situation.

The judge said Benden could have applied to the Environment Court to have the order amended but did not do so.

The case was adjourned to October 28 to decide on a sentencing date.