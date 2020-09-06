Fast-tracked dump near popular beach and waterway a 'slap in the face'

Dunedin City Council is seeking consent for a new landfill, which will hold five million tonnes and last half a century, near a wetland.

The future of a pristine creek flowing to a popular family beach is under threat due to a planned rubbish dump, opponents say.

Dunedin City Council (DCC) is proposing a new landfill, which will hold five million tonnes and last half a century, at Smooth Hill, 28km southwest of the city. It would replace the dump at Green Island, which is nearing the end of its life.

Its proximity to Ōtokia Creek and Brighton Beach has upset some.

The application was also lodged with the Otago Regional Council on August 27 – just days before new legislation protecting wetlands came into force.

The National Environmental Standards for Freshwater (NESFW), which regulates activities posing a risk to the health of freshwater and freshwater ecosystems, came into law on Thursday.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The proposed landfill’s proximity to Ōtokia Creek, pictured, and Brighton Beach has upset some.

Among the more than 1500 pages of documents submitted by DCC is an acknowledgement that if the application was lodged days later, “various activities trigger either prohibited or non-complying status" concerning the drainage of wetlands.

DCC acting chief executive Sandy Graham said staff had worked on the landfill’s consent application since last year, while aiming to lodge the application in August.

This was before being aware of the new regulations, she said.

Applying after the law change would have required major changes to the landfill, at additional time and expense for the council.

‘’Lodging the consent application in August means the DCC has protected its position – and the financial interests of the city’s ratepayers – while continuing to assess the landfill’s environmental impact,’’ Graham said.

Those potential impacts concerned Brighton resident Simon Laing, who lives next to Ōtokia Creek, downstream from the proposed landfill.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Simon Laing is angry over plans for Dunedin's new rubbish dump to go upstream from the Ōtokia Creek.

He is part of the Ōtokia Creek and Marsh Habitat Trust, which opposes the landfill over the potential effects on the creek, as well as Lakes Waihola and Waipori and the Sinclair wetlands – one of the largest and most significant wetland systems in New Zealand.

Thousands of people used Ōtokia Creek and Brighton Beach ‘’over a summer weekend'’, Laing said.

'’Even with the engineering controls that are proposed to be put in place, we think that once the landfill is in this creek system people aren't going to want to swim in it.'’

In an online Q&A over the landfill, the council maintained modern landfills were highly engineered and included the use of liners to contain any run-off.

DCC, as part of its consent application, noted the impact on the environment would be “minor, or no more than minor”.

The Smooth Hill site was one of more than 30 sites investigated in the early 1990s as potential locations for a new landfill, and was chosen after public consultation, the council said.

But that consultation process raised the ire of National Party candidate Liam Kernaghan, who is contesting the newly formed Taieri electorate, which includes Smooth Hill and Brighton.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Laing does not want the Ōtokia Creek, which he and his children kayaked on and swam in, going the way of other waterways near landfills.

The council, which included a Green Party backed mayor, didn't take consultation provisions of the Resource Management Act any more seriously than before, he said.

“It is a slap in the face to the many residents who have pleaded with council to listen and to consult with them over something that has a real impact on their community.’

His Labour Party rival, Ingrid Leary, said good governance involved taking “people along in the decision-making and clearly that hasn’t happened in this case, or the decision to proceed with the proposed site would not be so controversial”.

Laing said the more than 20 members of the trust, which includes environmental experts, researchers, a hydrologist, and an archaeologist, felt '’ripped off’' over DCC’s lack of community engagement, including limited notification of their consent application.

He believed the council was “underhanded” in pushing through their resource consent application, before the new legislation came into effect.

Laing said he did not want the Ōtokia Creek, which he and his children kayaked on and swam in, going the way of other waterways near landfills.

'’If a landfill goes in upstream in our creek, who is going to let their kids swim at our beach?”