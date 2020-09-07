Predator Free Wellington gets $7.6m funding boost

On The Detail, Sharon Brettkelly meets two people who are doing their best to help achieve New Zealand's Predator-Free 2050 goal. (Video first published November 2019)

Wellington’s predator-free vision is one step closer to reality, thanks to a major funding boost announced today.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage announced the further $7.6m in investment over the next five years at Otari-Wilton’s Bush in Wellington on Monday.

The investment was expected to create 42 new jobs. “This ... will enable native plants and wildlife to thrive in Wellington,” Sage said.

The money would come from the Government’s company, Predator Free 2050, and matches similar investment from Wellington City Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Predator Free Wellington is a 10-year plan to eradicate pests in the Wellington region, enabled by volunteer backyard trapping, and is part of a broader plan for a predator free country by 2050.

So far, 8477 traps have been deployed by volunteers. Nearly 60,000 pests killed in the Wellington region so far.

Sage said the investment would “supercharge the incredible amount of work by volunteer groups who have been out in force around the city, encouraging backyard trapping and returning birdsong to the city.

“This is great news for a nature-loving city, enjoying the bounce-back of native species such as kākā and kākariki, tūī and tieke, some spilling out from Zealandia Sanctuary.“

It would repeat the methods used on Miramar Peninsula over the past year to remove rats, stoats and weasels.

The next stage of control would be done across 19 suburbs, from Island Bay through to Kilbirnie and the CBD.

Wellingtonians had shown strong support for the project, she said, with 92 per cent of surveyed residents saying they were behind the effort.

Monday’s investment would enable traps and bait stations to be established on a comprehensive grid pattern, to maximise the likelihood that every target pest would encounter them.

Community liaison teams and other field staff would be hired as part of the project.

Additional phases of work would be done from Wellington Port via Zealandia to Te Kopahou, from Kaiwharawhara to Makara, then north to the city boundary at Porirua.