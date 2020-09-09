Christchurch - the city where the streets are paved with ... plastic

Old oil containers are being used to resurface a section of Hereford St in central Christchurch.

Old, unrecyclable plastic oil containers are being given a second life to help prevent them from polluting the environment – by being used in an asphalt to pave roads in Christchurch.

Thousands of plastic oil containers which would otherwise have gone to landfill are being used to repair Hereford St.

The containers are shredded and mixed with a bitumen binder to convert them into a highly durable asphalt, reducing waste.

The product, PlastiPhalt, has been developed by construction company Fulton Hogan, which collects about 2.5 million litres of used oil and containers each year from businesses such as workshops and garages so it can be reused.

It is not the first time a New Zealand city has reused plastic otherwise destined for the rubbish dump in an innovative and environmental way.

Last year a large section of a New Plymouth street was resurfaced using 500 kilograms of plastics such as shampoo bottles in a trial of a new approach to its kerbside recycling scheme.

PlastiPhalt was developed on a laboratory scale in 2014 and trialled two years ago when 250 tonnes of asphalt made from 3100 four-litre plastic oil containers was laid at Christchurch Airport’s fire station.

Similar work has since been carried out at Auckland Airport, using 70,000 plastic oil containers.

The repairs to Hereford St – between Cambridge Tce and Manchester St – are the first of their kind for Christchurch, the city council being one of the earliest adopters of PlastiPhalt.

The final seal including the asphalt hybrid mix is likely to be laid in October, and the product is expected to be used in more roading projects in the future.

“Producing a hard-wearing pavement from a waste product that could otherwise linger in landfills for thousands of years has so many upsides,” Fulton Hogan’s Clare Dring said.

Council transport manager Lynette Ellis said the work underscored the organisation’s commitment to ensuring infrastructure projects were carried out sustainably.

“It’s all part of the council’s drive to reduce waste stockpiles and support the daily use of environmentally focused and durable products.

The Hereford St work includes replacing footpaths with pavers, a new road surface, and new water mains and storm culverts. It is due to be completed by early 2021.