Rare gulls nesting in central Christchurch again after owners fail to put nets up in time

Black-billed gulls are nesting in an exposed basement in central Christchurch.

The most threatened gull on Earth will raise chicks on a derelict central Christchurch site once again after the owners failed to put nets up in time to stop them nesting.

The black-billed gulls, tarāpuka, are nesting for a second breeding season in the flooded foundations of a partially demolished building on Armagh St.

The gulls are protected under the Wildlife Act and cannot be disturbed once they have started nesting.

The owners of the site, Carter Group and the Catholic diocese, had planned to put up nets to prevent the birds nesting again.

The black-billed gulls, tarāpuka, are building nests again in central Christchurch.

The gulls have created a colony in the ruins of a partially demolished office block.

Catholic diocese property head Tony Sewell said putting up the nets proved too complex to complete before nesting commenced.

The birds must now remain undisturbed until the end of the breeding season in February, then nets will be erected to stop them returning, he said.

“The process of designing and costing the installation of nets is complex. There is not a bird netting contractor in Canterbury, most of the bird netting is in Marlborough or Central Otago, hence the long time frame.

The foundations have been sitting derelict in central Christchurch for many years.

“The breeding season has priority, it is expected it will be over by February 2021. At that time the nets will be installed and the birds will naturally move elsewhere.”

The site is earmarked for a new Catholic cathedral.

The owners have started pumping water out of the flooded foundations, so they can more easily install the nets next year.

Department of Conservation (DOC) senior ranger Anita Spencer said removing the water could also save many chicks from drowning.

In the last breeding season, many chicks fell from their nests and drowned in the polluted water beneath or were pecked to death by gangs of gulls while they struggled to reach safety.

But Spencer was concerned the sludge that remained once the water was removed could also be a drowning risk for the chicks. The water is polluted with droppings and chick carcasses.

The black-billed gulls nest alongside their red-billed rivals.

“The water was quite revolting. It was in a much worse state than it was at the start of the last breeding season.

“They can’t clear [the sludge] now because the birds are nesting. I am concerned about what it will look like underneath it.

“We have a month until the chicks start hatching so hopefully it will harden on top. It is not an ideal site and there is no way to manage it.”

The gulls are protected under the Wildlife Act so could not be killed or maliciously disturbed.

The birds favour the site because it is safe from predators and near food sources.

Anyone who disturbs the gulls or their nests could be fined up to $100,000 and face up to two years in prison.

The birds usually breed on islands in the braided rivers of the South Island.

She said the gulls were attracting attention in the city centre once again.

“People are looking through the windows [in the site fences] again at the birds and talking about them again.

“It is great to have them in the city again like that.”