Citycare slashes greenhouse gas emissions as profits soar

Maintenance services firm Citycare cut its greenhouse gas emissions by almost 10 per cent last year and returned to profitability, 12 months after posting the worst loss in its history.

Emissions were slashed by 9.4 per cent, almost five times the two per cent target for the year, achieved by replacing old machinery, reducing the number of its plant equipment and vehicles and bringing in new hybrid and electric vehicles to its fleet.

A halving of the amount of travel within the business, partly because of the coronavirus pandemic, also helped the reduction.

David Walker/Stuff The maintenance firm is cutting its greenhouse gas emissions.

More than 90 per cent of Citycare’s reported emissions come from vehicles running on fossil fuels and ageing plant equipment.

The company has a long-term aim to be carbon-neutral by 2035, investing in low-emission passenger vehicles and machinery where it can and using new technologies to meet its ambitions.

It has set itself stricter targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, tightening them from a goal of reducing them by two per cent each year to five per cent.

Citycare, whose chief executive Onno Mulder will step down next month after 20 years with the business, also reported a post-tax profit of $5.6 million for 2019/20, above its profit goal of $2.9m.

It marks a significant improvement on its $724,000 loss for 2018/19, the biggest in the company’s history and the second year of loss in a row after a $445,000 loss in 2017/18.

It comes after Christchurch broadband provider Enable announced a $10.8m profit on Monday and an expectation of returning a $13.5m dividend to its owner Christchurch City Council.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Citycare chief executive Onno Mulder is stepping down next month after 20 years with the company.

Last week Christchurch’s Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) announced a $10m operating profit for the last financial year, but has also seen $150m wiped from its value due to an accounting change.

Citycare’s full financial results will not be released until its annual general meeting on October 30, but net debt has been reduced from $12.4m to a cash surplus of $8.3m.

Citycare, wholly owned by Christchurch City Council, delivers construction, maintenance and facility management services to more than two million New Zealanders.

“The Citycare Group has delivered a solid result despite the impact of Covid-19 on our operations.

“Our three individual sectors – Water, Property and Civil – achieved key performance targets during the 2020 financial year,” Citycare chairman Bryan Jamison said.

“This success can partially be attributed to our strategic focus on operational excellence, relevant innovation and a culture of localism and empathy for the communities we serve.”

Citycare has endured poor trading and challenging market conditions in recent years.

It was forced to cut back its civil branch specialising in construction and maintenance, withdrawing from projects in the North Island to concentrate on “well-established lines of work” in the South Island.

The company as a whole shed 127 employees in 2018/19, down from 1433 to 1306, after making 100 staff redundant earlier in 2018.