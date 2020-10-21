New waste reduction plan to tackle people's 'throw away' culture

Christchurch City Council wants to reduce the mountains of waste coming out of the city.

A new plan that aims to reduce the amount of waste being dumped by Christchurch residents has no set targets.

Christchurch City Council says the new waste minimisation plan, approved on Wednesday, focuses on changing people’s “throw-away” culture and outlines how the council plans to tackle the city’s waste over the next six years.

But, exactly how much the council wants to reduce the city’s waste by is unknown, because targets, which featured in the previous 2013 plan, have been removed.

Cr Yani Johanson​ said he found it “most strange” that no targets appeared in the new plan.

Joe Johnson/Stuff The council wants to improve its inner-city organics and recyclables collection service.

“I do think it’s important to have targets so the community can measure us against it.”

Council senior project programme lead Teresa Wooding​ said targets needed to be meaningful but if the council put them in place now, it would be doing so without understanding the impact of the change happening with planned Government legislation.

“The focus was to complete it (the plan) at speed but in a way that could respond to a heavily changing environment, and we did not believe it would be useful to add targets into that.”

Wooding said some targets will be put in the council’s 10-year long-term plan, which will be released early next year.

The previous targets surrounding organics and recyclables have been achieved, but the amount of general waste going to landfill was higher than the target.

The plan’s success will instead be measured against the 28 actions featured in the plan.

Some of those actions include improving the collection service of organics and recyclables for inner-city residents, who still rely on a weekly bags system, in the next two years.

The kerbside collection will be expanded across Banks Peninsula and will include Birdlings Flat. The council also wants to expand its household battery collection scheme, improve operations at the organics processing plant and provide enhanced green bin services to residents.

Cr Pauline Cotter said the best way to reduce the amount of rubbish we’re sending to landfill is to prevent waste in the first place.

“Our clear goal is to reduce the amount of organic and recyclable materials going to landfill and to move towards having a circular economy where products are designed to be re-used instead of becoming waste.”

The council also planned to help other organisations and businesses to reduce their waste, while investigating how it can reduce waste across its own council offices and service centres.