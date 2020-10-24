Rare white weka spotted on the West Coast in 'once in a lifetime sighting'

The rare white weka spotted in Michele Carman’s backyard in Karamea on the West Coast.

Michele Carman initially thought a white duck was foraging around her chicken coop when she looked out into the backyard of her Karamea bush block last Sunday.

It was not until she went outside for a closer look that she realised the bird in her yard was actually a rare white weka.

Carman, who moved to Karamea three-years ago from Sydney, said she had heard a few stories of locals spotting the rare weka but she had never seen one herself.

“I thought it was a duck at first and then I realised it was a weka. There [are] hundreds of weka around the place but that’s the first time I’ve seen a white one.”

Carman took some photos of the unique bird before it scurried away. She has not seen it since.

Weka, which are fully protected on mainland New Zealand, are a large, usually brown, flightless bird that has a famously feisty and curious personality, according to the Department of Conservation.

There are four subspecies: North Island, Western, Bluff and Stewart Island.

Department of Conservation (DOC) spokeswoman Jose Watson said the white variant of weka was not a separate species but they instead have leucism – a genetic condition similar to albinism, where they lack pigmentation resulting in pale feathers.

Watson said it was such a rarity because both parents must carry the gene to have a white weka chick.

“Anyone lucky enough to have seen one has experienced a once in a lifetime sighting.”

While there were no estimates on the number of white weka that exist in New Zealand, Watson said DOC was aware of a few sightings in the Kahurangi National Park area in Tasman over the last few years.

In May, the elusive white weka was captured on film deep in the Abel Tasman National Park.

Another was spotted in the Kahurangi National Park outside Larrikin Creek Hut in January 2018.