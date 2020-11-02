Little owl recovering after mate died defending it from magpies

A little owl is on the mend after surviving a magpie attack, losing its mate, and having a stuck egg removed.

Scott Bowman, of Oxford Bird Rescue, said the owl, named Hermione, was found on the ground in Ashburton in a bad condition and taken to Vetlife Ashburton.

“It appears that she had been attacked by magpies and sadly her mate was killed defending her,’’ he said.

“They gave us a call after doing the initial assessment and discovering a bit of a surprise in the x-ray, a huge egg.’’

Supplied The egg has been removed but is unlikely to still be viable, however the mother owl is expected to make a full recovery.

The owl was stabilised and transferred to Vetlife Oxford where it was treated for concussion injuries.

Its head was so swollen it could not open its eyes, and for the next few days it was hand-fed and given medication and pain relief.

The swelling went down, however it became apparent the egg was stuck and it would not be laying, so it was taken back to Vetlife and the egg was removed under anaesthesia.

Bowman said the procedure was quite an ordeal but Hermione was recovering well.

“It’s going to take some time to see if the egg is still viable, but we are incubating it for her just in case.’’

But with no idea how long it had been stuck the chances of it developing were slim, he said.

Supplied The owl is expected to make a full recovery but it will take some time.

The owl would be returned to the same property to be released, but not until after nesting season, by which time the magpies would have calmed down.

The attack was likely to have been sparked by the owl being caught grounded in daylight, as the birds had been living together in the same spot for a long time.

Bowman guessed the owl was grounded because it was egg bound. Her mate was found dead next to her, he said.

Supplied The little owl’s head was so swollen it could not open its eyes.

“Nature can be a cruel beast and birds are often on the receiving end of some tough situations.

“The owls have been on the rescuers’ property for many years, and we are going to do everything we can to get her back to them for release.’’

Hermione is being closely watched by cameras in her den that track her movements, and while it would be a long road, she was moving in the right direction, Bowman said.

“She has been through the wars, and it shows, but we are doing all we can to ensure a speedy recovery.’’