The fence that's saving little blue penguins' lives

Vehicles and loose dogs are the biggest penguin killers, says the West Coast Penguin Trust.

A 3km penguin-proof fence has dramatically reduced the number of penguins dying on West Coast roads.

Before the fence went up on State Highway 6, near Punakaiki, 100 little blue penguins were killed on the stretch of road over 15 years.

West Coast Penguin Trust manager Inger Perkins said volunteers had found no dead penguins on the road since the fence was erected in 2014.

Concerned West Coasters, who noticed a penguin population decline, set up the trust 14 years ago.

Inger said when the trust started it was believed stoats were the main threats to penguins.

However, monitoring soon revealed two-thirds of the fatalities were on the road, with dogs killing a further 20 per cent.

As well as the fence, which cost $50,000, it has been working on public awareness programmes for dog owners and in schools.

It expanded its primary school education programme this year to include more than 1100 children at 16 West Coast schools, with the help of nearly $9000 from the ANZ Staff Foundation.

“Penguins are part of our natural heritage, part of our history and part of who we are,” Perkins said.

New Zealand’s only penguin-trained conservation dog, Mena, was on the West Coast recently monitoring penguin nesting sites to help the trust keep track of the population, which is anywhere from “high hundreds to low thousands”, Perkins said.