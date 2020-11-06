Green bins could be upgraded as part of Christchurch waste service revamp

The only plastic items that should go in Christchurch City Council yellow wheelie bins are rigid plastic bottles and containers marked with the numbers 1, 2 or 5.

Bigger green bins could adorn kerbsides in Christchurch under plans being considered in a review into how the city manages its waste.

The city council is examining whether it can make its three-bin collection scheme more flexible as part of the revamp of its solid waste services.

Christchurch has run a system for waste, recyclable material and food and garden waste since 2009, diverting about 65 per cent of household recyclable and organic materials from landfill.

But since the coronavirus lockdown residents have persistently dumped red bin rubbish in their yellow recycling bins, forcing 40 per cent of truckloads since early May to be dumped, costing more than $1.5 million.

In an effort to reverse this, the council will prioritise reviewing the choice of bin size and type for householders, along with associated fees and charges.

Alden Williams/Stuff Residents could be able to get their hands on bigger green bins under a plan to revamp waste services in Christchurch.

“We know every household is different so residents should be able to tailor their bin sizes to their individual needs,” the council’s head of three waters and waste Helen Beaumont said.

“It will also help us reduce the amount of contamination we’re getting in recycling bins.

“We’ve been hearing from a lot of people that their green bins aren’t big enough, and we are known as the Garden City, so we’ll be looking at how we can make this service better.”

Options for bin sizes and types to allow for the possibility of different fees will be evaluated in time to feed into the council’s long-term plan (LTP) for 2021-2031.

Glass could also be separated from kerbside recycling collections to prevent it from affecting the fibre product and increase paper quality, depending on whether the benefit is worth the cost.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Recycling has been heavily contaminated since lockdown earlier this year, prompting action from the city council.

The review, approved by councillors on Thursday, will examine how organics processing can be improved, as well as ways of funding waste minimisation and opportunities to educate school children and organisations about the issues.

It will supplement the council’s waste minimisation plan, a six-year strategy approved last month in a bid to bring an end to people’s “throw-away” culture and cut the amount of rubbish.

That plan is underpinned by key goals – a vision of zero waste, reducing reliance on landfill and moving towards a circular economy, where all products can be reused, recycled or repurposed.

Paper and cardboard could also be composted and kerbside collections expanded across Banks Peninsula, and the council will work more closely with businesses and industry to cut waste and develop innovative solutions.

The Government is also examining whether kerbside collections across the country could be standardised, which could potentially see wheelie bins swapped for crates.

The first stage of the council’s review will be completed by February in time to feed into the LTP, while the second stage will run for 12 months from next June.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The Government is leading a major re-examination of waste management in an effort to create a circular economy.

Contracts with council recycling and composting companies Living Earth and EcoCentral, which expire in 2024, will also be reviewed at a later date.

“Minimising waste is a major part of protecting the Earth’s resources and leads to less pollution and less harm to our environment,” Beaumont said.

“By reducing contamination, we will ensure we are able to recycle those products we no longer want. This, and developing strong markets for our materials, is the first step towards creating a circular economy, which, ultimately, would eliminate waste.”