Canterbury seal pup death a reminder to drive carefully on beaches

A fur seal lying near the rocks on the east side of Caroline Bay in South Canterbury. (File photo)

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is asking people to be vigilant when driving on beaches after a fur seal pup was found fatally injured near Christchurch.

The young New Zealand fur seal, or kekeno, was found on a beach two kilometres north of Spencer Park on Thursday afternoon.

The animal was in considerable distress with unsurvivable injuries and had to be euthanased.

Operations manager Andy Thompson said people should always expect native wildlife on beaches and coastal areas.

READ MORE:

* Seal spotted in Timaru backyard adds 'bit of interest' to daily walk

* Seal pup left to die on Kāpiti beach after public warned it was 'resting'

* Endangered gull fledglings stoned to death at Canterbury's Waimakariri River



“Sadly, the kekeno is believed to have been clipped by a vehicle on the beach and sustained a serious head injury.

“The beach is often driven on by people heading out whitebaiting or fishing and there were many tyre tracks visible in the sand around the seal.”

No one has yet come forward to claim responsibility.

Thompson said people driving on the beach need to take particular care as seals and their pups often come ashore to rest this time of year, and can blend in well with the sand.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images DOC says seals and their pups often come ashore to rest at this time of year, and can end up in some unusual places.

“It’s also worth slowing down because many whitebaiters head up to the Waimakariri River mouth via this route in the dark.

DOC typically takes a hands-off approach to seals, he said, as they are resilient animals that generally find their way home given space and time.

“But in this case, the extent of the seal’s injuries meant a ranger needed to intervene.

“DOC rangers are passionate about protecting New Zealand’s native wildlife, and they never like having to respond to avoidable incidents like this.”

The New Zealand fur seal population is not considered to be endangered, with numbers on the increase.

DOC advises the public to stay at least 20 metres from any seals they encounter, and to keep dogs and children away from them.

Anyone who sees a seal or other native wildlife injured or at risk should call the DOC hotline on 0800 362 46.