O'Connor: Tweaks to new freshwater rules coming

The Government will work with local councils to implement changes to the freshwater rules.

A Southland farmer, who helped organise tractor protests, says he tentatively welcomes changes to freshwater rules.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said work was under way to ensure new freshwater regulations were practical to implement, but it could be several months before any changes were announced.

Pomahaka farmer Bryce McKenzie was one of several farmers protesting the new rules, which resulted in more than 100 farmers driving machinery down the main street of Gore.

“Any change is great, that’s really good news. The low-slope maps had been really badly done so it’s good that they’re looking at those,” he said.

“What we really need to have changed is the sowing dates, because they are so impractical. They don’t allow for changes in climate from one end of the country to the other, and we need to see Environment Southland and the Otago Regional Council support us to get those changed.”

The farmers have formed a group called Groundswell NZ and are organising a petition against the freshwater rules that is expected to start circulating shortly.

O'Connor said the new regulations, which aim to improve freshwater quality in a generation, needed “tweaking”, after Southland Federation Farmers president Geoff Young called on farmers to boycott the rules, calling them “unworkable”.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Eastern Southland farmers hold a tractor protest rally through Gore's main street over the Government’s new freshwater rules.

The Ministry for Primary Industries and the Ministry for the Environment were considering sector feedback on the low slope maps that were part of the regulations for stock exclusion, he said.

“They are having ongoing conversations with industry organisations and regional councils to help determine the next steps, including testing other options for mapping low-slope land. This process is expected to take several months.’’

Ministers would also consider whether other aspects of the rules needed to be changed based on advice from officials, O’Connor said.

That advice will take into account feedback from regional councils, Kāhui Wai Māori, the farming community and others including the Freshwater Implementation Group and Southland Advisory Group.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Farmers Logan Evans, of Mandeville, Duncan Gardyne, of Waikaka, Bryce McKenzie of Pomahaka and Laurie Paterson of Waikaka spoke to Environment Southland about the new freshwater rules last month.

”The new regulations have been developed to achieve the sorts of outcomes that farmers have told us they also want to achieve – better water quality and making sure we can sell good quality products to the world. They will require a change in practice for some farmers. We are working to make sure the regulations are practical to implement,’’ O’Connor said.

Minor changes to the freshwater regulations were made in August in regards to winter grazing requirements to clarify the definition of pugging. These changes would make the rules more workable in high traffic areas, he said.

But farmers have said some rules, especially those around winter grazing and resowing paddocks to a deadline, are impractical, and some regional councils have also sought legal advice about how to implement them.

Under the new rules, winter grazing was not allowed on sloped land with more than a 10-degree angle, and there was a deadline of November 1 for farmers in for sowing winter crops.

Tom Lee/Stuff Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said new freshwater regulations will require a change in practice for some farmers.

This week, the Government announced a $6m funding package to help farmers improve the health of rivers, wetlands, and habitat biodiversity in Canterbury and Otago, as well as improving long-term land management practices.

The freshwater regulations, some of which came into effect on September 3, will require increased environmental and farm monitoring, and will widen the range of activities requiring resource consents, including some standard farming practices, as well as tighten conditions for many existing consents.

The National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020 outlines standards for managing nitrate limits, creating healthy rivers and streams to swim in, fencing off stream banks and riparian planting, and aim to improve freshwater within a generation.