Beach Energy abandons plans to explore for gas off Canterbury coast

An oil rig in New Plymouth, where Beach Energy operates a gas field.

An Australian oil and gas company has dropped plans to start exploratory drilling off the coast of Canterbury.

Beach Energy had planned to drill about 120 kilometres off the coast of Oamaru looking for natural gas and won a crucial consent for the works earlier this month.

But the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ) said on Friday the plans had been dropped.

READ MORE:

* Low methanol price and reduced gas supply drive production cuts at Taranaki Methanex plants

* Natural gas part of the solution to lowering emissions

* Covid-19 recovery planning a chance to end oil and gas dependency



The news was welcomed by climate campaigners, but one industry group said it was a lost economic opportunity for New Zealand.

Climate campaign group Extinction Rebellion suggested oil companies may have been dissuaded from exploration by protest action.

In March, Extinction Rebellion protesters boarded an oil rig in the Cook Strait.

Group spokeswoman Siana Fitzjohn said it was a wise decision to abandon the planned exploration work.

Supplied Two members of Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi boarded an oil rig in the Cook Strait in March.

“Communities around Aotearoa have been resisting deep sea oil for over 10 years – perhaps oil companies are finally reading the room,” she said.

“More Kiwis are willing to take action against these companies at sea. It looks like Beach Energy have decided not to offer us that challenge this summer and we think that’s a wise move.”

Extinction Rebellion member Erik Kennedy said companies should prepare to shift away from fossil fuels.

“If PEPANZ continue to pin their hopes on expanding New Zealand’s fossil fuel sector then we’re afraid disappointment is something they’ll have to get used to.”

Joe Johnson/Stuff Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman Siana Fitzjohn said protests may have put the company off gas exploration in New Zealand.

PEPANZ chief executive John Carnegie said new natural gas fields would be good for the New Zealand economy.

“A new natural gas field would create thousands of jobs and earn the Government tens of billions in royalties and taxes,’’ he said.

“It could also help lower emissions here in New Zealand and around the world by replacing coal for industrial use and electricity generation.

“It would be much better environmentally and economically if we could produce our own energy ourselves rather than importing LNG from Australia.”

The Government banned any new oil and gas exploration in November 2018, but this did not apply to companies that already had permits like Beach Energy.

Beach Energy runs the Kupe gas field, which is 30km off the Taranaki coast, along with the accompanying processing plant.