Road cone to be removed from top of 20-metre pine at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

A road cone which has been placed at the top of a large pine in Auckland will be removed over fears it is causing a hazard and could harm the tree.

The cone was seen by a member of the public at the top of a Norfolk Island pine tree, about 20 metres in height, near the car park at Muriwai Beach in West Auckland on November 15.

Auckland Council arboriculture operations manager Clive Barnes said the council hadn’t been aware of the cone until Stuff made contact.

An arboriculture contractor had now been instructed to remove it.

Barnes said incidents such as this are not specifically tracked, but he estimated they occur about three times a year in Auckland.

Not only is it dangerous because of the risk of the cone falling, but it can also damage the tree.

Barnes said the cone could deform the top of the tree, resulting in additional maintenance being needed and the possibility of shortening its lifespan.

Pro Climb Tree Care arborist Ben Gray said he had seen a number of cones in trees – and removed them.

The removal process depends on how long the cone has been up the tree, Gray said.

The longer they are there, the more threatening they are to the tree.

Gray said dominant enzymes that made pine trees grow are in the tip of the tree.

If they don’t grow through the cone, the top of the tree will die.

An arborist would either have to cut through the plastic to remove the cone, or if possible, slide it off carefully.

Gray said it was quite a feat for people who decided to put cones on top of trees, and falling out of it was a real possibility.

CHRIS SKELTON The New Zealand Government is spending $100 million on wilding pine control over the next four years.

Similar incidents have been reported in recent years around the country.

In March 2016, a 50-metre high Spruce tree in South Canterbury’s Fairlie was seen sporting a new rubbery crown.

At the time, Fairlie senior constable Russell Halkett said it was a “pretty good effort”.

"It's totally foolhardy, and we wouldn't encourage it at all but I've never seen anyone even attempt anything like it before and I've been here 12 years.

"If you fell from that height you'd be pretty much dead."

In October 2015, a road cone "grew" overnight on a nearly 40-metre Norfolk pine tree in north Auckland’s Stillwater.

It joined a second cone on top of a similar tree several hundred metres away.

Putting cones on trees seemed to be a trend in 2012 with arborist David James removing cones from eight trees in the Marlborough area.

In August of that year, another traffic cone was spotted high in a 50-metre Norfolk pine in a Hamilton park. It was removed by the city council due to concerns over public safety.

Auckland Council urged people who see a similar incident to report it online so contractors can fix it.