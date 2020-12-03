Christchurch Adventure Park has city's most breaches of fresh water discharge consents

The Port Hills fires destroyed trees that would have otherwise stopped pollutants from entering waterways.

The Christchurch Adventure Park (CAP) has breached consents around discharging pollutants into fresh water more than any other organisation in the city in the past five years.

Select Evolution NZ Ltd, which is involved in the construction of the bike and walking tracks, breached its consent limits in each of the last four years.

CAP general manager Anne Newman said the Port Hills fires did not help as they destroyed trees that would have otherwise absorbed storm water.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) has issued 142 consents to organisations in the city’s water zone allowing them to discharge pollutants into fresh water bodies.

There have been 15 breaches of these consents by 11 organisations in the past five years.

Pollutants include storm water and other contaminants. Consents have conditions outlining the acceptable concentration of pollutants and restrictions regarding the erosion of the waterways.

The adventure park’s consent relates to storm water running into the Cashmere Valley Stream.

Newman said trees in the area once halted the pace of water flowing down the hills, but they were destroyed in a blaze that ravaged the area in 2017.

There was more the park could do, however, and it plans to do more planting and other erosion control, she said.

Greenpeace In February, Greenpeace put three billboards into the algae-filled Selwyn River in Canterbury calling for the Government to cap fertiliser use as part of its freshwater reforms.

“We have a good working relationship with ECan and have done a lot of stuff to stop erosion.”

The park was assessed as being non-compliant in each instance, but no other action was taken.

The Christchurch City Council has a consent to discharge polluted water into the Cashmere valley drain, related to the construction of the Upper Heathcote storage project.

It was one of two breaches in the past five years described as “significant non-compliant”, the second highest level of resource consent breaches.

The council and contractor each received a $750 fine and an abatement notice – making it the only breach to result in an infringement notice.

Council head of three waters and waste Helen Beaumont said the breach happened during heavy rain in June when about 170 millimetres fell in the catchment.

A “small amount of water was discharged” from the earthworks site that breached the limits specified in the resource consent, she said.

Supplied The Christchurch Adventure Park has plans for more plantings to stop the erosion of waterways.

The council has since reviewed how the breach happened and will intervene earlier to stop it from happening again.

Christchurch water quality scientist Jenny Webster-Brown said breaches could have a negative effect on waterways, dependent on the circumstances of each specific incident.

“Roads, footpaths and urban storm water can contain heavy metals, bacteria and organic substances, which can lead to poor water quality,” he said.

ECan compliance delivery regional leader James Tricker said its first response was to work with breachers to stop immediate environmental damage.

“We find education can achieve better outcomes and is valued by consent holders who need help.”

If that failed, it would use written warnings, infringement notices, abatement notices and prosecution. Compliance levels were typically high, he said.