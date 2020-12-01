'Show some respect': Public warned of tighter access to forest parks if privilege abused

The Ruahine Range has access issues that seem to be getting worse.

As backyard tourism draws more people than ever into the hills, access to some wild environments is becoming more restricted as landowners get frustrated with abuses.

Trampers and hunters have long enjoyed the privilege of getting into the forest parks in the Tararua and Ruahine ranges in the Lower North Island by passing over private land, but goodwill was drying up.

Dan Tuohy of the Department of Conservation Palmerston North office said there were three places in the northwestern Ruahines where people used to be allowed over private land but were now restricted.

“Some of our agreed access has been through word of mouth or through the goodwill of the farmers.

“For 95 per cent of people, they respect that. That five per cent don’t even care and see it as their god-given right to have access into this forest park.

“They have to understand, we have negotiated that access where we can and most of the time it is by the goodwill of the farmer because he doesn’t want his farming operations being interfered with because that’s his livelihood.”

Three access points in the northern Ruahine Range had been closed or restricted in recent years including at Kawhatau, Mokai Patea and Purity to the north-west.

Outdoor recreation author Shaun Barnett said the Ruahine Forest Park was susceptible to access issues because of its shape and surroundings.

“The Ruahine is peculiar in that it’s long and thin surrounded by farmland, and there’s usually quite a bit of farmland to get over.”

supplied/Stuff Access to the Upper Western Ruahine Range has become more restricted over the years with landowners refusing access.

Tramper Jean Garmin of Ruahine User Group does not blame landowners for more restrictions and said the public needed to respect the conditions of access.

“In the past, I don’t think that was too much of a problem because people had a better understanding and were a bit more respectful. There was mostly just gentlemen's agreements and that seemed to work fine.”

She said changes of ownership of bush blocks, pushy members of the public and poaching had been cited by owners as reasons to withdraw access.

“Sometimes people will almost demand access rather asking permission to cross what is this person’s property.”

Garmin said she heard of a farmer being reported for animal welfare issues that turned out to be nothing unusual.

Tess Brunton/RNZ Great Walks such as the Milford Track are getting more bookings than ever despite Covid.

DOC insight and strategy manager Tim Bamford said bookings and track monitoring showed usage of DOC land continued to be strong, particularly in weekends and holidays.

“Despite border restrictions, we’re seeing many DOC facilities remain busy this year and bookings are currently up nine per cent for our Great Walks, compared with the same time last year, even with reduced seasons on the popular Milford and Routeburn tracks.”

Wairarapa had its own access issues to the Tararua Forest Park.

One route through farmland that was closed off had become popularised by the promotion of a spot known as the Geographic Centre of New Zealand.

GNS Science/Stuff A plaque that marks the centre of New Zealand is next to a walking track in the Tararua Range near Greytown. Cornel de Ronde and Jenny Black of GNS Science are pictured with the marker.

A farmer who had let people over his land for the 30 years had enough and closed the passage.

He was approached by Stuff, but did not want to speak publicly.

Kathy Houkamau of the DOC’s Wairarapa office said they had tried to resolve access through the property and admitted more people had been wanting to get through in recent years since the landmark was promoted.

“Most often when we have access issues there are paper roads and the tracks don’t follow public access. He [the farmer] has had some significant safety concerns and he’s had some incidents there involving members of the public and stock.

“We don’t want people to be put in a situation where they’re gored by a bull.”