Takaka Hill residents led recycling depot initiative

Ravensdown Ngarua Limeworks quarry manager Mark Simkin, left, and recycling depot manager Harold Helmbright, right, with Takaka Hill Biodiversity Group Trust project manager Charmaine Petereit at the new depot on Takaka Hill.

For the first time, Takaka Hill residents will have their recycling collected thanks to a community-led initiative to create a depot on the hill.

The Takaka Hill Biodiversity Group Trust (THBGT) successfully applied for a Tasman District Council community grant to set up a community-managed recycling depot for residents.

The grant meant bins are provided at the depot for the recycling categories; glass, aluminium, plastics 1, 2 and 5, as well as paper and cardboard.

Takaka Hill resident Jackie Cook​ said she had lived on the hill for around 10 years and there had never been a rubbish collection, let alone a recycling collection.

“We all have a fair amount of land you can cope with most things, garden refuse, compost bins – no problem and you can burn things, but this stuff you can't deal with – plastic, tin and glass, all the things that most people throw in a bin we just can’t.”

Each week a recycling truck would go past to Takaka but it was unable to stop on the narrow and winding hill road.

“It can’t because we are all down difficult driveways and the road is a state highway and the time it would take a truck to turn off is quite dangerous, so we figured we needed to sort it out ourselves.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff The region's recycling is sorted at the Smart Environmental Materials Recovery Facility in Richmond. (File photo)

Up until now, people would sort and stockpile their recycling individually and drive it to the resource centre.

The trust members came up with the idea and after consultation with TDC waste management engineer Graham Poxon​ and waste management contractor Smart Environmental, a plan was made for the Takaka collection truck to stop at the depot to collect the recycling as it drives across the hill.

The first lot of recycling was collected on Monday and would occur fortnightly which Cook said would make life much easier.

Cook said residents were passionate about keeping plastic out of the environment, particularly the water table which was a catchment for the Riwaka Resurgence and the Takaka Valley springs.

The depot is situated on land owned by Ravensdown Ngarua Lime, opposite the quarry, and manager Mark Simkin​ said it was happy to support the initiative.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Bales of crushed plastic bottles at the Smart Environmental Materials Recovery Facility in Richmond. (File photo)

“We have the space to do it, where the truck can pull over safely - especially while traffic is still mostly in convoy, all the way from the roadworks lights at the bottom of the hill.”

Trust project manager Charmaine Petereit​ said pooling recycling in one spot meant 27 households no longer had to drive it to the resource recovery centres, keeping vehicles out of traffic.

She said while garden and food waste could be composted, plastics were the big worry.

“No matter how you try to minimise their use, they’re still everywhere, from meat trays, to drink bottles - even in the packaging of non-perishables, like hardware.”

Petereit said it was a good example of what could be achieved when a community came together and identified what its recycling needs were.

“It reminds us to organise our recycling, to know our plastic categories, and to keep as much as we can in the recycling bin, and not for burning or landfill.”